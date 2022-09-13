New Ross Piano Festival brings touch of class with top talent

TALENTED musicians from around the world are busy rehearsing ahead of performances in New Ross during the annual piano festival which takes place in from Wednesday, September 21 through to Sunday, September 25.

There is a superb programme of music – a mixture of the familiar and the rarely heard. The Artistic Director Finghin Collins, who lives near New Ross, will be on hand. In his introduction to this year’s festival he said: “This year, in a nod towards world events, we look towards the East and welcome pianists from both Georgia and Ukraine.”

Making her Irish début is Tamara Licheli from Tbilisi –– and Dmytro Choni from Kyiv – winner of the Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition in Santander, Spain in 2018 – is also performing. They are two very different artists who will play music from their own countries, as well as familiar classics by Mozart, Brahms, Schumann, Rachmaninov and more.

The British pianist Jonathan Plowright makes a welcome return to Ireland and the Swiss pianist François-Xavier Poizat makes his Irish début. The wonderful Albion Quartet from the UK will join with three of pianists to present two relatively unknown piano quintets (by Amy Beach and Juliusz Zarebski) and the more familiar Shostakovich Piano Quintet.

Young Irish pianist Máire Carroll will perform in the Friday morning slot, inspiring secondary school music students from across the region. Jazz Piano Day will feature Greg Felton and his trio Origin Story, and the much-lauded US pianist Craig Taborn who will dazzle in the evening concert .He is looking forward to presenting extracts from his latest CD release “The Bright Day is Done” at the Late Night Concert.

On behalf of everyone on the committee of the New Ross Piano Festival Connie tantrum said she wants to thank its principal funders, the Arts Council and Wexford County Council. “Their support has been unwavering. We also thank our many Friends for their continued support.”

Maire Carroll is performing on the Friday at noon. She is known for her innovative programming and will be chatting and playing to second level music students prior to the concert. The session with the students is one of the four strands of the festival involving young people. On the Wednesday, Sept 21st, a Young Pianist Concert takes place in St Mary’s Church.

It only costs €5 to come and listen to about 20 dedicated piano students from the south east, aged between eight and 19, as they perform on the grand Steinway D.

On the Thursday the Library will host three sessions of primary school children from the area as they meet Sinead Crowley, a music teacher in WIT who plays the piano for them and describes its workings. On the Saturday Jonathan Plowright gives a masterclass to two advanced piano students – both at third level. This takes place in the Pastoral Centre on Michael Street and is free for the public, though places are limited.

Thursday is Jazz Piano Day during the festival, and there is an amazing jazz pianist, Craig Taborn, coming from America. He has played in Dublin before, and has got rave reviews from jazz buffs. He will play in St Mary’s Church at 8 p.m. on the Thursday. There will also be a lunch-time concert in St Mary’s performed by the jazz trio, Origin Story, led by Greg Felton on the piano, Cormac O'Brien (double bass), and Matthew Jacobson (drums).

Felton is a highly accomplished performer, improviser, composer and educator from Dublin, and lectures in DCU. As well as performing with the trio, he will play two short and free sessions in the Dunbrody Captain’s Table Café at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. He has found out recently to his delight that his grandfather was the organist in St Mary’s Church where he will now be playing jazz.

Full details of the piano festival are on the website – www.newrosspianofestival.com