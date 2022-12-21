New Ross mobile home park left in the dust –Connick

INDEPENDENT New Ross councillor Anthony Connick has hit out at Wexford County Council for failing to progress plans for a mobile home park in the town.

Speaking at the December municipal council meeting, Cllr Connick said: “It’s not on the priority list; it has been left behind.”

He said he raised the need for the mobile home park months ago, but nothing has been done about it.

Area manager Mick McCormack described the project as being one of the victims of the council’s own success in advancing so many projects at once.

“We have so many projects on the go. It remains on the agenda. We don’t have funding in place for it, a [project team or a date.”

Cllr Michael Whelan said: “There is a need for this; you can see it all around the area. Glenn Carr of Rosslare Europort is nearly warning us about the influx of camper vans coming our way.”

District director Eamonn Hore said there are plans to incorporate some mobile home parking in the new greenway car park being developed in Rosbercon.