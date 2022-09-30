New Ross gardaí are investigating burglary in Campile

NEW ROSS gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance investigating a number of incidents including a burglary in Ballykerogue, Campile.

The burglary took place on September 22 at some time between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"The house appears to have been entered during that timeframe through a rear door. There are no details of anything being taken,” Sgt Richie Daly said.

There was a report of the illegal dumping of mattresses at the mart in Rosbercon, New Ross, on September 23 at around 10 a.m. CCTV is being studied to ascertain who may have been responsible.

A passenger window of a vehicle was smashed in St Martin’s Park, Ballycullane between 11.15 a.m. and 11.45 a.m. on the same day and a purse was taken. Gardaí are once again urging people to not leave valuables in their vehicles as opportunist thieves are active within the community.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes can contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030.