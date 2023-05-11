New Ross food truck ‘10 Nine’ wins Leinster award

STREET FOOD truck business owner Aaron Doyle from New Ross is celebrating having won a Yes Chef Leinster award for his mouthwatering grub.

Having opened 10 Nine at the Hillside Bar just off the Campile Road near New Ross in July, Doyle has seen his business explode.

Selling gourmet burgers and loaded fries, 10 Nine has become a must-go foodie destination. Located in the car park of the Hillside Bar on the New Ross, Campile road, the business has expanded with a new food truck and Doyle taking on two staff.

His business won best Street Food business of the year in Leinster last week, an award he is particularly proud of.

The self trained chef said he plans to open more days at the location which also has a coffee dock.

“We have been open for just ten months and to receive this accolade came as a big surprise. We were also nominated for front of house team of the year which honestly didn't come as a shock with the incredible team I'm lucky enough to work with. Anyone I have been lucky enough to work with brings an incredible amount of enthusiasm and professionalism.

"It has always been a goal of mine to bring the best food possible to each and every person that takes time out of their day to call in and to see it being recognised means a great deal to us,” said Doyle.