New Ross flooding: Supports promised for hard hit businesses

15/8/2022 Flooding on Quay in New Ross. Tina Saridakis and Jim Ryan from The Cracked Teapot cleaning up after the flood. Photo; Mary Browne

MORE THAN 40 New Ross businesses sustained damage in the freak weather event which saw up to 40mm of rain fall in an hour – followed by heavy hailstones – in New Ross on Monday afternoon.

Minister of State James Browne has promised supports for hard hit businesses, as has Senator Malcolm Byrne.

Many saw store room roofs cave in – with damage to stock reported –while others saw water enter their business from the rear, causing water damage to their premises, and stock damage.

“The impact of the flash flooding in New Ross is both frightening and distressing for those affected and my thoughts go out to them,” Deputy Browne said.

"I’ve been in contact with Minister Darragh O’Brien whose department of Housing is in regular contact with Wexford County Council. The Department of Enterprise has been contacted and have activated the Business Support Scheme for those affected by flooding and the Department of Social Protection are deploying Community Welfare Officers to support households affected by flooding.”

He said he expects the Department of Transport will also provide funding to Wexford County Council to carry out repairs to roads and other infrastructure.

“I want to acknowledge the work and dedication this evening of the emergency services and Wexford County Council.”

Sen Byrne said: “Quite a number of people have been in contact with me and I will continue to provide any support or advice to those who have been impacted. There will be a Business Support Scheme in place for any of those businesses impacted by the flooding. Community Welfare Officers will also be in contact with householders who have been badly affected.

“Unfortunately, we need to be prepared for the increased preponderance of adverse weather conditions and it is important that those who experience loss are supported in a fair manner.”