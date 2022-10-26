New Ross councillors have mixed feelings about discretionary funding allocations

New Ross councillors had mixed feelings about splitting the pot of their discretionary funding of around €9,000 a year, to be like their peers elsewhere in the county.

It came as a shock to Independent Cllr Pat Barden at the October New Ross Municipal District meeting that he was entitled to spend the sum on works in his area, providing the councillors voted in favour of changing the practice of everyone’s allocation being bundled together for the common good.

Head of Finance with Wexford County Council Annette O’Neill said there was €9,000 per councillor. “That can be for whatever the members want to do with it.”

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said in the Wexford district members use the €9,000 for whatever they want for the common good.

Ms O’Neill said the management of the money is handled at district level.

"It’s the first I have heard of it. Nobody ever told me about it,” Cllr Barden said.

Cllr Sheehan clarified that it has been a practice in the New Ross district for some time.

"Since 2019 it comes to us as general funding and out of that comes general road improvements. Sometimes a councillor will allocate it for roads in a rural area.”

He advised Cllr Barden that he can put a motion in to try to change the practice if he so wishes.