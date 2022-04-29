New Ross community champions honoured at awards night

21/4/2022 New Ross Civic Awards in the Brandon House Hotel. Photographed are winners Adamstown Tidy Towns with their award. Photo; Mary Browne

COMMUNITY champions and sports stars from the New Ross district were praised for their contribution to the lives of people in the area, at the first New Ross Municipal Civic Awards night in three years, held at the Brandon House Hotel, on Thursday.

Each councillor got to choose two groups or individuals for an award, with people from across the district being called up to accept the highest honour a council can bestow.

Welcoming the 120 guests, Cathaoirleach Bridín Murphy said it was a great night for the council to honour the achievements of the 12 and their contribution to the District of New Ross.

“It is wonderful to have such a diverse range of groups and individuals here, with sport being very well represented by Sean Flanagan, James Kehoe, Sophie Becker, Charlie Tector, the Good Counsel Senior Hurling Team and Aidan and PJ Kennedy and Bobby St Ledger.

“Myles Courtney and County Wexford Library Service are great representatives of community, history and the arts. And then Adamstown Tidy Towns, Clonroche Community Development Group, New Ross Meals on Wheels and St Louis Day care and Meals on Wheels represent the very best of Social and Community initiatives.

“Thank you again for your hard work and congratulate you on your successes,” said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Pat Barden put forward Myles Courtney of New Ross Street Focus for an award

“In 2013 New Ross Street Focus was formed with the aim being to promote the history and heritage of New Ross. Through the work of the founders of the group, Pete Caulfield, Dick Fennell and Myles, historical plaques were installed and a free booklet and map for self-guided walking tours was produced.”

He praised Myles’s promotion of New Ross on social media side, saying his daily posts are a source of valuable historical information for many.

“Myles gives of his own time to do many tours for all the local schools each year and introduces the students to stories and history about their town which they would not have heard otherwise.”

Cllr Barden also named Adamstown Tidy Towns for their voluntary work in the village and surrounding area.

“With the help of Shamrock Mens Shed, they got planters and bird and bat boxes made and worked with the students of Coláiste Abbáin to paint and fill the planters and worked with the TY students to create a beautiful mural in the village.

“With donations of bulbs from the local community they produce flowers for the village. They look after the Community Garden and have free horticulture classes there. They also do charitable work like working with the TY Community Involvement initiative who plant pots of daffodil bulbs each year which are sold during daffodil week to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.”

Cllr Anthony Connick put forward In the Dog House Crew of strongmen – which includes Aidan Kennedy from Kilegney, Clonroche, PJ Kennedy from New Ross and Bobby St Ledger from Ballinaboola.

Between the three of them they have incredible records with Aidan being the strongest man in Ireland and the second strongest in Europe in the Masters over 40s category, PJ who is the third strongest in Ireland and the sixth in Europe in his category and Bobby who placed third in the European Championships and on two occasions finished second and fourth in the World championships in his category.

In December last all three competed at the ‘WHEA’ World Strongman/woman Championships in Finland which is the first strongman/woman Association where the athletes have to sign an anti-doping contract and are subject to testing ‘anywhere, anytime’. All three competitors were successful with Bobby and Aidan bringing home gold in their categories and PJ winning silver in his.

Cllr Connick congratulated the trio on their remarkable success.

He also put forward Olympian Sophie Becker for her triumphs with the mixed relay team in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Sophie Becker has brought great pride to New Ross District over the last number of years with her athletic achievements.”

Sophie was the first Wexford native in 25 years to make an Irish Olympic Athletics Team when she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a member of the mixed 4 x 400 relay team. And that team made history by becoming the first Irish relay athletics team to make an Olympic final and they set an Irish record in the heats and finished in 8th place in the finals.

With Becker currently at a training camp in Portugal her former coach Pat Power accepted the civic award on her behalf.

Cllr John Fleming named rising rugby star Charlie Tector from Rathnure for a civic award.

“Following in his grand uncle, Willie Tector’s footsteps, he developed an interest in rugby and started his rugby in the minis section of Enniscorthy RFC before playing five years of Schools Cup rugby in Kilkenny College. He currently plays for Lansdowne FC.

“We congratulate Charlie Tector on his recent involvement in the Irish U20 6 Nations games, winning the Grand Slam and a man of the match title on the way and kicking the winning conversion of a last minute try in a tense game to give the Irish side a famous away win in France,” said Cllr Fleming.

“It is a fantastic achievement to represent your country and we have no doubt that Charlie will continue to represent himself, his family, his clubs and his country with pride and distinction in the future.”

Charlie’s parents, Anne and Neil accepted the award on his behalf.

Cllr Bridín Murphy presented an award to the Good Counsel Senior Hurling Leinster Champions team of 2022.

“Good Counsel College have an amazing reputation for their team’s sporting successes and this year’s Senior Hurling Team are no exception,” said Cllr Murphy.

She said Dublin South Schools are made up of players from 16 South Dublin Schools and so are formidable opponents, but they were overwhelmed by the incredible Good Counsel team.

Cllr Murphy presented an award to palace East jockey Sean Flanagan

Flanagan rode his first winner at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 – the longest-priced winner at the festival since 1990.

“It hasn’t all been easy though with serious injuries like a broken sternum, a fractured jaw and most recently a broken vertebra. However, he showed his spirit and got through all those injuries and even used the time during the pandemic to get his pilot’s licence!

“He is a great ambassador for the world of horse racing, and I am delighted this evening to present him with a New Ross Municipal District Civic Award.”

Cllr Michael Sheehan presented an award to County Wexford Library Service for their civic minded response during the Covid pandemic.

He recalled how they introduced the Book Call delivery service for library members who were elderly, vulnerable, or cocooning, to help them cope with loneliness and isolation. “More than 1,000 people availed of this service during the pandemic, receiving almost 20,000 books in total.”

He said the new range of online services library staff provided made a huge difference to people over the last two years.

Cllr Sheehan awarded the team at New Ross Meals on Wheels, saying they have been a vital part of the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds in New Ross for decades, helping elderly and disabled people to continue living independently and healthily.

“The pandemic brought huge difficulties to the service with the loss of 72 drivers and the cost of having to provide disposable dishes and PPE but with their usual hard work and determination, the service continued! So I would now like to honour their work by presenting New Ross Meals on Wheels with a Civic Award.”

Cllr Michael Whelan presented tug of war champion James Kehoe with an award.

A founder member of Boley Tug of War Club, his sporting career began in 1976 and he is still lining out on the rope to the present day.

Kehoe, who has won more than 100 national tug of war titles, came second in the World games competition, against athletes from a range of disciplines last year.

Cllr Whelan put forward St Louis Daycare and Meals on Wheels for the staff’s work covering the parishes of Ramsgrange, Duncannon, Horeswood, Templetown and Tintern.

“During the pandemic, the staff continued to work behind closed doors and kept in contact with their clients assisting them as much as they could.

“They continued to deliver meals on wheels five days a week to include the weekends, to do home baking by order and help with laundry and the nurse would deliver prescriptions and give any advice needed. “So it was an invaluable service for so many people in the area who would have been really left isolated and vulnerable without it.”

There are plans to hold the next awards in 2024.