New Ross club hosts first bowling championship

New Ross plays host to a bowling tournament for the first time this week at the Youth Centre.

Running from Wednesday til Friday from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. the Bowlers of Wexford League and Shield Cup will see short mat indoor bowling teams from across the county compete.

16 teams in total are coming to New Ross for the inaugural event, with a singles competition also taking place.

Jamie Grangel of the New Ross bowlers said people are invited to come along and watch.

Mr Grangel said it is hoped to make the active retired association run event an annual competition in New Ross, where a bowling club has been in existence since 2011.

Anyone who's like to volunteer can contact Jamie on 086 3769837.