New Ross cemetery is expanding

Work is progressing on an extension to St Stephen’s Cemetery in New Ross.

A cemetery committee meeting in late April heard how works are scheduled to be completed by the autumn, offering more grave spaces for the local population.

Donnelly Civic Engineering has been appointed to carry out the works which began in mid-May.

In a report distributed at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, it was outlined that a request has been made for CCTV in the new section. The Columbarium wall will be located to the left of the current lawn cemetery at the fence.

Cllr Anthony Connick raised the feasibility of a pathway being installed to bring people from Cluain Fada into the cemetery and out into the Irishtown.

The meeting heard how only three graves were found to have subsided in the lawn cemetery during the digging of graves. The cemetery committee were advised that in 2019 it was agreed that no further raves would be sold in the old cemetery and that there wasn’t enough space in the lawn cemetery for next year, but with the new lawn cemetery set to be completed by mid-August, people could rest assured that spaces will continue to be available at St Stephen’s.