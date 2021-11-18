New owners for Harbour View Hotel as landmark Rosslare building sells well above the guide price at auction

THE old Harbour View Hotel, overlooking Rosslare Europort, has new owners after going under the hammer today (November 18). The prominent building attracted a number of bids and the price fetched is believed to have been in excess of half a million euros, far in excess of the initial guide price of €385,000.

It is reported that the former landmark hotel was purchased by a prominent Leinster based hotelier, who intends to re-open the building as a hotel and commence trading.

Local councillor Ger Carthy was delighted to learn that a new owner had been secured, having long sought action on the building which was steadily falling into a worse state of disrepair.

"I’ve advocated for something to be done with this building since my election to the council," he said. “This was a landmark building, but it had been a real blight on the village of Rosslare for a number of years.

"I’m told that the hotel will be re-opened as a going concern and I wish the new proprietors all the very best with their new venture.”

It’s reported that Wexford County Council exerted its influence to ensure the receiver took action on the former hotel and Cllr Carthy said it was “the culmination of years of hard work” for the planning and enforcement section.