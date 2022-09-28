New mural celebrates walling of New Ross

A new set of murals on the northern entrance to New Ross celebrates the walling of the town and its Norman history.

Painted by Dublin based artist Gareth Joyce, the murals were commissioned by New Ross Municipal District – at an estimated cost of €10,000 – the sixth in a series of murals celebrating the town’s history.

Featuring a colourful image of three women – including one building the town wall – with a stunning pink backdrop and a dramatic jousting battle – the murals will greet people entering the town from the Enniscorthy side, including hundreds of thousands of Greenway users - once the walking and cycling route opens in 2024.

Joyce said he researched the history of the walling of New Ross, having been sent a brief of what the council wanted as the theme of the murals.

"The route I went is quite literal. I felt like it needed to be quite literal. During my research I noted that there was a rota for building the wall. It was on Sundays that the women took over. I thought that was an interesting stance.”

He also like the story of the Maiden Gate where any man who committed any crime against a local woman was jailed in the ‘women’s jail’ and the strong women who featured in his murals reflect the New Ross women of that era.

Joyce worked on the murals over eight days without interruption in John Street car park.

"The weather was amazing. I am very proud of them because technically, there was a lot of detail in them."

For further examples of Joyce's work you can check out gwjoyce.com or gw.joyce on Instagram.