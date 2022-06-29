New mental health service officially launched in Enniscorthy

Launch of " Lets get talking " office in Enniscorthy at the 98 Center Enniscorthy Saturday.By Minister Mary Butler,Minister of State at the Department of Health. Minister Mary Butler,Conor Ahearne,Eve Law,Ann Marie Murphy and Mary Kingston.

MINISTER for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, was in Enniscorthy recently to officially open the Wexford branch of the community support charity organisation, Let’s Get Talking.

The aim of opening the office in Enniscorthy, which is located at 54 Weafer Street, is to help support the demand for access to mental health services across the south east.

First opened in Galway in 2012, Let’s Get Talking works at providing access to professional mental health services to the community on a non-set fee.

A spokesperson for the organisation said the non-set fee model positions the organisation in a way that straddles public provision and private enterprise in a way that makes service delivery more affordable to the public in addition to enhancing public resources.

Ahead of the launch in Enniscorthy, the organisation’s CEO, Cyril Highland, said everyone involved with Let’s Get Talking believes “everyone has a right to access therapy no matter what”.

“Each client of our service is treated according to their needs and not what they can afford to pay,” he said.

With a focus on early intervention Let’s Get Talking supports adults and children in relation to a wide range of issues ranging from depression, anxiety, stress, relationship issues, addiction, trauma, bullying, eating disorders, and parenting issues to family breakdown support.

“We are very excited to have chosen Enniscorthy for our new centre to serve the community of the south east,” said Mr Highland.

“It is a strongly held belief in Let’s Get Talking that the wellness of the community can be measured by people’s psychological health,” he added. “To this end, therapy is a major contributor to this mission."

At the opening ceremony Min Butler said having such a facility in County Wexford is extremely important.

“The opening of this centre in Enniscorthy is a crucial step towards achieving our shared objectives of ensuring everyone with mental health difficulties receives the appropriate care and support they require,” said Min Butler.

“I am a huge proponent of Let’s Get Talking, which supports people with mental health difficulties in their local communities, with a strong emphasis on mental health promotion, early intervention, and recovery,” she added. “I am confident this centre will have a positive impact on the local community in Wexford for many years to come.”

The County Wexford branch office of the organisation will be led by local Wexford psychotherapist, Ellie McLoughlin. She expressed delight at being able to bring the “accessible service” to the wider community across the south east.

“I'm extremely passionate about the benefits of therapy for people struggling with their mental health, and we look forward to collaborating with other community organisations locally,” said Ms McLoughlin.

A number of local public representatives were also present at the event including Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, who welcomed the opening of the new office in what was one of her last official functions as outgoing Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council.

Among the other elected members present were Cllr Cathal Byrne, Minister James Browne, Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan and Deputies Johnny Mythen and Brendan Howlin.

Last year, Let’s Get Talking provided 14,504 counselling and psychotherapy sessions to children, adolescents, adults and couples throughout Ireland,

Clients can contact the service directly, without a referral, or through their GP and there is no limit on the number of sessions provided to clients.

To book an appointment with Let’s Get Talking call 0818 714 001 or visit www.letsgettalking.ie.