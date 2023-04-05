New justice plan published by Ministers Harris and Browne

MINISTER for Justice Simon Harris and Minister of State James Browne have published the Justice Plan 2023 which outlines over 140 actions aimed at building stronger, safer communities.

Justice Plan 2023 is the third in a series of annual plans which were published by Minister Helen McEntee, which contain contain objectives and actions to deliver on strategic goals set out in the Department of Justice’s Statement of Strategy 2021-2023, which are focused on ensuring safe, fair and inclusive Ireland.

To ensure that progress on delivery of actions under the Justice Plan is measurable and transparent, the Department is committed to publishing two reports on progress against the plan twice a year.

The actions contained in Justice Plan 2023 are grouped within five overarching strategic goals with the first titled: Tackle crime, enhance national security and transform policing.

Actions under this goal include: Support the landmark Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill through the Houses of the Oireachtas to enactment; Reviewing the powers available to An Garda Síochána in relation to public order and anti-social behaviour to include the effectiveness of ASBOs; Enhancing the Greentown Project to break the link between children most at risk of recruitment by organised crime groups; Increase the maximum sentence for assaulting a peace officer to 12 years to help protect our Gardaí; Ensure the Criminal Assets Bureau remains a world leader in seizing ill-gotten gains by strengthening and updating its powers with the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill 2023; Supporting legislation to increase sentences for assault causing harm, conspiracy to murder as well as creating stand-alone offences of stalking and non-fatal strangulation; Investing more in An Garda Síochána to drive recruitment, fund new stations and infrastructure, such as the new Garda plane; Support to enactment the Recording Devices Bill to provide for the nationwide roll-out of body cameras.

The second goal is titled: Improve access to justice and modernise the courts system and actions under it include: Develop a world class family justice system with the needs of users at the centre of decision making, through the enactment of the Family Court Bill and implementation of the Family Justice Strategy; Support the establishment of the Gambling Regulation Authority; Reform professional legal education through the introduction of independent oversight for the first time, remove the barriers to becoming a solicitor or barrister, support the Establishment of the Judicial Appointments Bill, providing the biggest reform for how judges are appointed in over 25 years; Improving access to justice by increasing the number of judges by 24 and reforming how the courts operate; Reform and modernise Ireland’s Defamation Laws; Support to enactment the Sale of Alcohol Bill to reform Ireland’s antiquated licensing regime; Establish the Planning and Environmental Court to improve delivery of housing and help protect the environment; Introduce new pre-action protocol regulations (clinical negligence) in implementation, to encourage early resolution of disputes; Amend the Occupiers Liability Act to provide for changes to the Duty of Care as part of the Government’s Plan to reduce the cost of Insurance.

Goal 3: Strengthen community safety, reduce reoffending, support victims and combat domestic, sexual and gender based violence, includes the following actions: Continue to implement Zero Tolerance, the third national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence; Work to remove the legal barriers that prevent domestic violence victims from remaining in their homes and examine how to allow An Garda Síochána issue removal orders to take offenders out of the home in high risk cases; Publish a new Human Trafficking Action Plan; Support legislation to ensure character evidence in sentencing for sexual offences trials can be tested and character witnesses cross examined; Prepare for the national rollout of new Community Safety Partnerships across the country in 2024; Establish a task force to improve education and upskilling across the criminal justice system, starting with prison education. The task force will also consider youth justice issues, will agree a work programme, and be co-chaired at Ministerial level in the Department of Justice and Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The fourth goal, ‘Deliver a fair immigration system for a digital age’ includes the following actions: Maintain the 25 per cent increase in immigration applications, as well as increasing outputs in the International Protection Office by 25 per cent in 2023; Ensuring a fair and balanced rules based International Protection system by: Ensuring accelerated/priority International Protection cases receive a first instance decision within three months; Identifying additional measures that can be put in place to prevent travel by those with no permission to enter Ireland; Secure Additional Resources to support IPO process improvements.

Goal 5: Accelerate innovation, digital transformation and climate action across the justice sector includes the following action: The Department will prepare and implement a Smarter Travel Action plan to encourage a move away from car as primary travel means.

In launching on Wednesday, April 5, Minister Harris said: “Justice Plan 2023 sets out a significant work programme to be undertaken by the Department of Justice this year. It is also as the third and final year of delivering the priorities outlined in our Statement of Strategy 2021-2023, which was first published by my colleague Minister Helen McEntee in February 2021.”

He said the plan contains an ambitious number of actions to be achieved over the course of the year as the Government works at building “stronger, safer communities” that will make a real difference for people in Ireland in both the short and long term.

“A key priority will be to continue to support An Garda Síochána in protecting our communities from crime through increased resources and a stronger and more diverse Garda service,” said Min Harris.

“We will invest in recruitment, training and technology and progress new legislation to help An Garda Síochána as they do their vital job protecting us,” he added.

He also said that along with Minister McEntee, he will also lead implementation of ‘Zero Tolerance’, the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. He said the aim of the strategy is to achieve zero tolerance “of this appalling violence and abuse”.

“The actions set out in this plan are far-reaching and ambitious but, given the progress that we have seen under the two previous Justice Plans, I am confident that the department is a capable of realising the goals set out within it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister James Browne said Justice Plan 2022 “delivered significant progress across the justice system” and that in particular, it delivered one of his key priorities - to publish the Gambling Regulation Bill 2022.

“As committed to in the Programme for Government, this Bill is a true milestone and long awaited legislation,” said Min Browne.

“It is an important and necessary Bill and reform, designed to meet the challenges of gambling responsibly in 21st century Ireland,” he added.

He went on to comment: “The primary objective of the Bill is to present the framework for a robust regulatory and licensing regime for the gambling sector in Ireland. Justice Plan 2023 commits to bringing this Bill through the Oireachtas to allow for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.”

Min Browne said he will continue to progress implementation of the Youth Justice Strategy, which provides a developmental framework aimed at addressing key ongoing challenges in addition to new and emerging issues in the youth justice area.

He said a major change contained in the strategy is a new and expanded mandate for the Youth Diversion Projects (YDPs) across the State.

There are currently 105 YDPs in operation and it’s intended that this year’s Justice Plan, under the Youth Justice Strategy, will provide full geographic availability of youth diversion services throughout the State by the end of 2023.

“I am especially enthusiastic about the establishment of new projects, which will mark a significant achievement of this objective,” said Min Browne.

Other actions in Justice Plan 2023, to be implemented by Ministers Harris and Browne, will include: Supporting the Gambling Regulation Bill 2022 through the Houses of the Oireachtas to enactment, in order to allow for the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland; Further progress implementation of the Youth Justice Strategy; Keep the country’s national security legislation under review; strengthen measures to tackle terrorism through domestic action and international cooperation, draft legislation to strengthen our laws around cybercrime, and progress legislation to deal with retention of data for criminal enforcement purposes; Put in place a revised National Referral Mechanism for victims of trafficking and publish a new National Action Plan to combat human trafficking; Publish a General Scheme of a Criminal Legal Aid Bill to modernise the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme and transfer the administration to the Legal Aid Board; Bring forward a service improvement plan for the coronial service to drive innovation; enhance customer service and improve interaction with pathology services nationwide; Continue to progress tackling the cost of insurance, the personal injuries guidelines is making a difference in reducing the level of personal injuries awards, proposals on the duty of care will be made we will also publish research on tackling legal costs; Progress the draft legislation to place the Irish Prison Service on a statutory footing.

In launching the plan, the two ministers highlighted that milestones and achievements reflected upon from 2022, as well as the actions and objectives for the year ahead, only provide a snapshot of the substantial programme of work being delivered on by the Department of Justice and across the sector comprising 29 bodies and agencies.

The plan deals largely with legislative and policy initiatives and these actions will be delivered in addition to the wide-ranging, significant and valued day-to-day work of all staff across the Department of Justice who deliver crucial services for members of the public and agencies in the justice sector.