New exhibition launched in Enniscorthy Castle

A new exhibition was officially launched in Enniscorthy Castle on Friday, August 19, to coincide with National Heritage Week.

‘Writing on the Wall: From Chisel to Spray can – Graffito, Graffiti and Wall Art’ is the title of the display which will run until October 31.

Enniscorthy Castle, is home to a rare piece of medieval graffito, incised in the dungeon wall. The image is that of a one metre tall figure with sword in hand and it’s that piece of art, from times past, that forms the centre piece of the castle’s autumnal exhibition 'Writing on the Wall'.

Commenting on the exhibition, castle manager, Mico Hassett, said: “An archaeological report was completed in 2012 on our drawing, thanks to Heritage Council funding. They recommended a full digital survey of the swordsman figure.”

Mico went on to comment: “Originally referred to as a Halberdier, the figure is in fact a swordsman thought to date to the late 16th century.”

She said further funding allowed the castle team to complete the digital survey using 3D laser imaging, 3D photogrammetry and 2D RTI imaging.

“The data retrieved will allow us to showcase the piece across our main floor and will monitor the condition of the artwork over time too,” she said.

The exhibition centre piece is a full-sized 3D print of the wall art.

A video presentation of the survey process and the finished 3D print was presented at the launch of the exhibition on Friday.

Eve Furlong, deputy manager in the Castle, said: “The 3D print allows us to bring the swordsman out of the dungeon and into the main exhibition space of the castle, which creates better accessibility, opportunities for up-close engagement, and additional educational materials to be showcased.”

Admission to the exhibition is €6, with tickets for a family-of-five getting in for €15.

‘Writing on the Wall - Chisel to Spray Can: Graffito, Graffiti and Wall Art’ will run in the castle until Halloween with the full display exploring the history of graffiti and wall art from the Neolithic period to the present day.

“The focus on political graffiti, the rise of graffiti in the 80's and the local Enniscorthy Walls Project offers patrons plenty of insight to graffiti art through the ages across the world,” said Mico.