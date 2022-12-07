New exhibition by Wexford art students features hundreds of Post It notes

3rd year art students at SETU are hosting "Rethinking Reality" exhibition in the Creative Hub in Mallin Street, Wexford.

The humble office Post It note is the unusual mini canvas used in a new exhibition called “Rethinking Reality” by 3rd year students from the Wexford Campus School of Art and Design at South East Technological University, which is is taking place in the Creative Hub in Mallin Street, Wexford and the Annexe window of Wexford Arts Centre.

The exhibition which was officially opened this week by the author, musician and spoken word performer Peter Murphy, features the work of Anna McLKinstry, Geena Doyle, Áine Kelly, Sarah Holden and Beata Dudzikr.

The artists have redefined what an exhibition means by coming together to create a kind of Post It’ lexicon recording a moment in time.

As part of the project, hey wrote down each other’s humorous comments and overheard chats in the college studios on sticky notes. The idea grew from there and with the help of fellow students and lecturers, they got the entire art campus to join in the initiative, centred around a “write it down wall”.

This wall composed of “Post It” notes offers a glimpse into the reality of studying in college and the creative detritus of daily conversation.

All the sticky notes have been assembled in the Creative Hub, transforming part of the space into a collaborative installation called “Rethinking Reality”.

Separately, the painter Beata Dudzik hyas a showcase in the Arts Centre annexe window in John’s Gate Street, displaying some her work from this year.

To see more work from the participating artists, visitors to the installation are encouraged to scan the QR codes placed throughout the exhibition or follow the artists on instagram @wexpandedstudio.

“Rethinking Reality” will continue in the Creative Hub until January 9.