New digital jury summons introduced in County Wexford this week

New online jury summons service will save time and reduce the reliance on paper.

People in County Wexford will be able to use an online portal from this week to answer jury summonses from the Court Service, following the introduction of a new digital platform in the county.

The new easy-to-use online system will allow jurors to reply to a summons online, follow the status of their reply, access helpful information and keep up to date 24/7 on any changes to their jury service details.

The project has been successfully piloted in Kilkenny, Mayo, Tipperary and Waterford over the past number of months and is being rolled out nationwide.

Anyone who receives a summons inviting them to respond online, should follow the details on the summons and scan the QR code.

No changes are being made to jury service selection and jurors will continue to be selected at random from the register of electors.

"Within the four pilot counties to date, approximately 30% of people who responded to their jury summons did so using the new online platform. This is higher than other systems internationally and very high for a pilot scheme”, said Courts Service CEO Angela Denning.

“There has been encouragingly positive feedback from those who used the new platform which is about offering people different options when responding to a jury summons.

“Providing user-friendly options for people to engage with our services is at the heart of the Courts Service Modernisation Programme which aims to realise our Strategic Vision 2030 to support access to justice in a modern digital Ireland."

The platform will provide 24/7access to people who have received a summons to attend for jury service, giving immediate updates on any changes in times, dates or jury cancellations, and immediate electronic responses to requests to be excused from service.

It will reduce the reliance on paper-based processes and outdated tech platforms to offer an improved customer service that is inclusive and provides for digital first solutions.

“It also has the potential to reduce the time spent opening and handling letters, and work hours dedicated to answering phone calls, freeing up staff for other front office, customer service and court duties. said Ms Denning.

A centralised Jury Summons Office which is now well-established in Castlebar, helped the jury project team to modernise the jury system with the online addition.

The online platform is available from this week to those called for jury service in the Wexford area and will be extended to other counties on a phases basis over the coming months.

For further information on jury service log onto courts.ie/jury-service.