New booklet on War of Independence and Civil War to be distributed to Wexford schools

AS part of the programme for the Decade of Centenaries 2022, Wexford Libraries launched a brand new educational resource for schools on the impacts of The War of Independence and Civil War on Wexford.

The booklet charts the events and timeline of the War of Independence and the Civil War across the county and provides a wonderful resource for young people from fourth class in primary school, right up to third year in secondary school.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Barbara Anne Murphy gave people their first glimpse of the booklet on the day of the launch, before a talk by Historian in Residence Barry Lacey to a class of first year students from Wexford CBS.

Compiled, researched and written by local historian Monica Crofton, edited by Executive Librarian Hazel Percival and Library Assistant Michael Dempsey and designed by Nicola Bailey, the booklet will now be distributed to all schools across the county in the coming weeks.

It will also be available in all Wexford library branches with an additional electronic version on the library website. In addition, schools can request a visit from historian Barry Lacey, who will discuss what was a pivotal time in Ireland’s history.

Cathaoirleach Barbara Anne Murphy described the booklet as “a wonderful learning resource for our young people so that they can engage with the history of their area from a hundred years ago.”