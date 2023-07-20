New booklet at Wexford General Hospital aims to explain blood transfusions to kids

The late Fiadh O’Connor (4) was among the young patients to have contributed artwork to the project

Staff at Wexford General with some of the kids who contributed to the booklet.

For most of us, the prospect of a hospital visit can be a daunting and frightening thing. For children, it can be even tougher with worried parents and adults in white coats discussing things that you can’t understand.

So just how do you explain to a sick child that they are in need of a blood transfusion?

That was the question Haemovigilance Officer at Wexford General Hosptial Aileen Kehoe found herself asking, having dealt with a number of children in her role.

"We have a small group of oncology paediatric patients here that would have shared care between Wexford and Crumlin,” she explains. “Basically, what I found was that there was no guide for kids in relation to blood transfusions or the process at all. The adult guide book is quite scary even for grown-ups, so I really felt there was the need to create something tailor-made to kids to help them understand what’s happening and take away some of that fear.”

The result was a whirlwind six months which saw Aileen draft a simple, child-friendly booklet with a basic explanation of what will happen.

"It’s very simple,” she says. “It doesn’t go into any unnecessary detail or depth, it just tells the children where blood comes from, what it does for them and that it’s something that’s going to help make them better.”

A nice touch is that the booklet is illustrated by children who have been receiving treatment at Wexford General Hospital. Among them was young Fiadh O’Connor who captured the hearts of the entire county before passing away from an aggressive form of cancer aged just 4.

Her parents Rory and Laura and little brother Páidí were among those to attend the launch of the booklet at Wexford General and it was a fitting legacy that Fiadh’s work will contribute to eliminating some of the fear felt by other children being treated there.

The other little artists who gave their talents to help with the project were Calum Buckley, Amber Gaughan Creane and Aine Egan.

“All of the children were so excited to play a part in it and have their names and work published in a book,” Aileen says. “It was a nice little lift for them. Sadly Fiadh passed away before it was published, but we were delighted to welcome her family and present them with a copy of her artwork etc.”

Essentially the goal of the booklet is to make what can already be a devastating and difficult situation, that bit easier.

"Working here can really put things into perspective sometimes,” Aileen says. “You think you have problems at home and then you see what some of these parents and children are going through.”

Having successfully launched the booklet at Wexford General, Aileen is now hopeful that it will be taken up in other hospitals around the country and will be of benefit to other families going through difficult and uncertain times.