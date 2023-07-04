Network Wexford women in business awards a night of talent, inspiration and glamour

Network Wexford Business Awards 2023 in Ferrycarrig Hotel on Tuesday evening. On the night they raises one thousand one hundred euro for Wexford Rape Crisis Centre. L/r; Eoghan Doyle, Cllr Maura Bell, Vickie Dunne, Emer Coleman, Theresa O'Connor and Chloe Doyle

Network Wexford Business Awards 2023 in Ferrycarrig Hotel on Tuesday evening. Finalists, Winners and Judges. Back; Frances Moran (Finalist), Vickie Dunne (Finalist), Lorraine Smyth (STEM Professional Award), Roisin Leacy (Established Business Woman of The Year) , Sylvia Wadding (Finalist), Fiona Gainfort(Finalist), Calodagh McCumiskey (Solo Business of the year), Denise Whitmore (Finalist) and Frances Kinsella (Finalist). Front; Mel Gallaway (Judge , Senior Development Advisor, South East Region · Enterprise Ireland) , Theresa O'Connor (Awards Co-ordinator), Emer Coleman (President), Linda Codoul (National President Elect Network Ireland) Niamh O'Leary (Judge AIB Greystones).

Network Wexford held their inaugural business awards ceremony at the Ferrycarrig Hotel, showcasing the best of female business talent.

The Wexford organisation established seven months ago is a branch of Network Ireland which is committed to the personal and professional development of women.

With 10 impressive applicants over four categories, there was a difficult task facing the judges as they selected the winners. Outgoing Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell was MC and enhanced the glamorous event with her wit and charm.

The awards night opened with a cocktail reception on the terrace, showcasing Wexbury Spirits and afterwards, the large attendance moved into the dining room where they enjoyed the best of Wexford produce and table favours courtesy of Kathleen Kinsella of Mountaingate Crafts.

It was the perfect opportunity for people to connect with fellow Wexford professionals, leaders and influencers while celebrating business women in Wexford.

The main sponsor was Freestyle PM, based in Gorey, with Gemma O’ Halloran and her team supporting the event. Denise Whitmore of the Social Media Department was the social media partner and national corporate sponsor AIB Bank was represented by local management.

President of Network Wexford, Emer Coleman, delivered a heartfelt opening speech while incoming national president Linda Codoul also spoke.

The National coordinator of Network Ireland’s mentor programme, Anna Healy spoke about the free mentoring sessions that are available to members all around the country.

A fireside chat was held between Cllr Bell and Clare Williams of Wexford Rape Crisis, which was chosen as the charity partner for the evening with €1,100 raised in a raffle held during the awards dinner.

The raffle prizes were donated by local businesses including Fehily’s Chemist, Lu and Mol Jewellers, the Coal Bunker, Mullachain Cafe, My Sport Enniscorthy, Wexford Coffee Roasters, Eikon Beauty and Natasha Hughes Executive Coach.

The awards were judged by Mel Galloway of Enterprise Ireland, Niamh O’ Leary, AIB Greystones and Grainne Walsh, Skillnet Ireland with Wexford vice-president and awards coordinator explaining the application and judging process.

The finalists for the Solo Businesswoman of the Year Award were Kathleen Kinsella of Kinsella Management Solutions, Denise Whitmore of the Social Media Department and Calodagh McCumiskey, Spiritual Earth, with Calodagh McCumiskey declared the winner in this category.

In the Established Businesswoman of the Year Award, the finalists were Aoife Caulfield Financial Services, Fiona Gainfort of Gainfort Health and Beauty, Roisin Leacy of Eikon Enterprises and Vickie Dunne of Vickie Dunne Training. The winner was Roisin Leacy of Eilon Enterprises.

In the Emerging Businesswoman of the Year award, the finalists were Frances Moran of Dulann, STEM Professional, Sylvia Wadding of Enlitened and Lorraine Smyth, HSE. The winner was Lorraine Smyth.

Calodagh, Roisin and Lorraine will now progress to the national finals in Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas in September.

The hard-working committee behind the successful event included Lorraine Smyth, Dara O’ Leary, Theresa O’ Connor, Vickie Dunne, Denise Whitmore and Natasha Hughes along with Darerca Flynn, Gina Arcari, Gemma O’ Halloran and Maura Bell, led by the president, Emer Coleman.

Emer Coleman congratulated the finalists and wished them luck in the national finals. She finished the evening with a quote about what Network means to her –“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend time with them and it will change your life.”

Calodagh McCumiskey, a self-employed well-being specialist and director of Spiritual Earth, said she was honoured to be chosen as the winner from a group of amazing candidates. “Running a small business can be lonely and challenging at times. Winning the award has given me a life and renewed by sense of purpose. I am grateful to my wonderful clients, mentors and friends and to all the dynamic, supportive and fun women involved in Network Ireland Wexford.”

Róisín Leacy is managing director of Eikon Enterprises, with salons in Dublin, Gorey and Wexford and is the owner of award-winning training academy, Gorey Institute of Beauty. She said it was an honour to win Established Businesswoman of the Year, surrounded by so many inspiring women.

Lorraine Smyth is a digital professional in Corporate HSE who is experienced in implementing national digital projects including the Covid Patient Monitoring App. She is currently working on an App to exercise for the prevention of Lymphoedema.

She said she was lifting the award on behalf of all the teams that lifted her in the health service and she was delighted to represent them.

"I have worked with some amazing people all across the country in hospitals and primary care. The times of Covid and cyber attack were horrendous. So this award is dedicated to the people who worked the long hours, not just at the front line but also the people you meet at the desk when you arrive.

“So for everyone who puts their shoulder to the wheel and goes above and beyond, I am lifting this award for you”, she said.