Neighbouring Wexford town houses for sale at €275k carry ‘potential income’ of nearly €70k per annum, agent says

TWO houses situated side-by-side on one of Wexford town's historic streets are being offered for sale as a package deal, hoping to catch the eye of an investor with some funds available for a refurbishment.

From the outside, numbers 32 and 34 William Street both look in good shape, however, as the pictures show, inside is in need of quite a bit of work to bring things up to code. So any potential buyer will need to have quite a bit more than the €275,000 asking price that has been placed on two properties. In fact, it’s noted that the two-bedroom studio apartment in no. 34 has suffered “extensive fire damage”.

However, for those with some money to invest, the neighbouring houses may just represent a solid investment, with selling agents Kehoe & Associates estimating that, once a full refurbishment has been carried out, the properties could yield a total annual rent of €69,712.

They’ve broken this figure down as €650 per month (€7,800 p.a.) for a bedsit; €725 per month (€8,700 p.a.) for a one-bedroom studio apartment, of which the buildings could contain 6, and €825 per month (€9,912 p.a.) for a two-bedroom studio apartment.

In the ad listed on the Kehoe & Associates website, the central location is pushed to the fore and it’s noted that the SETU Campus and bus and train stations are all in close proximity.

"The potential of these properties is limited only by the imagination,” selling agent Catriona Murphy says. “Viewing comes highly recommended to those searching for an investment property in a highly lettable location.”