Nearly half of Wexford County Council tenants are in arrears as local authority is owed nearly €1 million in rent

NEW figures show that nearly half of Wexford County Council’s tenants are currently in rent arrears, leaving the local authority with a shortfall of €943,058.

The data obtained by Fianna Fáil councillor and Cathaoirleach of the New Ross Municipal District Michael Sheehan shows that 2,288 of Wexford County Council’s some 5,000 tenants are in rent arrears.

Of these, 511 owe between €1,000 and €10,000; 7 owe between €10,000 and €20,000 and two tenants owe the local authority more than €20,000 in arrears.

Cllr Sheehan was informed that the council is considering legal action against 27 tenants currently and 16 cases have already been taken in relation to non payment of debt.

While the notion that nearly half of council tenants are in arrears is quite shocking, the New Ross Chairman says it’s important to note that the vast majority of these (1,768) “owe anything from €20 up to €1,000.

"The figure is quite shocking, it’s almost a million that the council is owed,” Cllr Sheehan said. “I think all of these people should be on a payment plan with the council, where an agreement is reached and rent can be deducted at source of income.

"What you’d have to ask yourself is why people are in arrears. Is it the increased cost of living, or is there a group of people out there who’ve just decided not to pay. It’s certainly nothing to do with the cost of rent. Local authority rents don’t change with the market. Tenancy is fixed and rent is set at 25-27% of your income based on declared means, meaning that unless your circumstances change, you’re rent won’t change."

Cllr Sheehan has urged those falling behind on their rent due to increased cost of living pressures to get in touch with Wexford County Council as soon as possible and work out a plan.

"There are circumstances where a hardship fund could even be invoked,” he said. “If somebody has a medical emergency or a financial emergency and they’re having difficult payments, officials can legislate for that.

"I would urge people to reach out and discuss the matter with council officials though. They are very open to negotiation. I think the figures show that only one person was evicted. The last thing we want is for people to be evicted during a housing crisis.

"However, if somebody loses their accommodation as a result of non-payment of rent and refusal to engage, that’s not the council’s fault. In these cases, we need to be looking at the legal route to remove them. If the carrot doesn’t work, we need to look at the stick, it’s as simple as that.”