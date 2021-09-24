Wexford

Nearly all adults in Wexford now vaccinated as Model County records second lowest Covid rate in Ireland

The map showing the latest breakdown of Covid cases. Worse affected areas are darker.

Padraig Byrne

THE latest data published in relation to Covid-19 vaccinations shows that Co Wexford now has a 97.7% vaccination rate for those over the age of 18.

There was a strong uptake on vaccinations across the South East with Kilkenny recording a 90.8% vaccination rate, Tipperary 97.3%, Carlow 98.8% and neighbouring Waterford recording an impressive 99.7% of adults now having received both doses of the vaccine.

The latest breakdown of cases by Local Electoral Area for Wexford shows that, in the week from September 7 to 20, Enniscorthy saw the most new cases of the virus with 102 new cases. It was followed by Gorey (70), Kilmuckridge (57), Wexford (56), Rosslare (45) and finally New Ross (34).

According to the HPSC, in the week from September 16 to 22, Co Wexford saw 144 new cases of the virus and recorded the second lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland at 96.2 per 100,000 population.

Perhaps the only blot on Wexford’s copy book in relation to Covid is the number of people hospitalised with the virus currently. The latest figures from Wexford General show 11 confirmed cases of the virus receiving treatment on site, while one person is in critical care.

