‘Near miss’ for garage as wall hit in Ballycanew following oil spill

THERE WAS commotion at 6 a.m. approximately last Tuesday, November 30 in Ballycanew after a lorry skidded and collided with a boundary wall.

At the bend just before Percvial’s garage and post office on Wexford Rd, Nevillescourt, emergency services reported that an oil spill had been detected which led to the crash.

Gardai reported that there were no injuries as a result but that the wall was badly damaged.

David Minogue of Wexford County Council said that two units of Wexford county fire service and an officers vehicle attended a significant oil spill on Ballycanew road, towards Ballyedmond and Gorey and set up safety signage, lighting and other road cleaning equipment,

“Roads crews also attended the scene while the fire services washed the road from Ballycanew towards Gorey and from Ballycanew to O’Sullivans auto centre. The fire services personnel departed scene at 08:24 a.m. following diesel clean-up.

“Gardai also attended scene to direct traffic and understand that Garda enquiries to identify the source of the spill are on-going. We don’t have exact location of when the oil began to spill, but we understand it was close to Ballyedmond”.

Fire officer Edward Rossiter of Gorey Fire Station described what happened as a very near miss for the garage.

“That wall at the house beside the garage has been hit before but never because of an oil spill. When we got the call, we presumed the lorry had gone on fire as a lot of water was required but that was for washing down the road.

“The bend itself is well lit up but a large portion of the wall was knocked down. At this stage, we still don’t know where the oil originated from”.

A shopkeeper at the garage who did not wish to be named said that it was only a matter of luck that the driver managed to swerve to avoid the shop or petrol pumps.

"Our shop opens at 7 a.m. so thankfully no one was around at that time. We heard reports of the oil at the roundabout between Ballycanew and Gorey but on that bend, there seemed to be a build up.

“I arrived around 7.45 am and met two fire brigades but they had washed down the road at that stage. One end of the wall is completely gone and the fact this happened at that early hour, it was very dangerous.

"It was a close call for the shop but particularly for the pumps, it was a near miss and scary to think what could have happened. This has happened before but the pumps set up so that the petrol doesn’t come onto the ground but we still don’t need it. Although oil was the problem here and the bend didn’t help, I’d appeal to drivers to slow down coming into the village. At one time that wall was being knocked every second day and a lot of strengthening was done. We’re all lucky something worse didn’t happen here as the driver wouldn’t have had a chance to stop if someone was passing”.