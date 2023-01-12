NDLS criticised over planned cuts to Wexford office opening hours

INDEPENDENT councillor Leonard Kelly has criticised the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) after it has emerged that it intends to halve the opening hours at its office in Wexford town from next month.

Cllr Kelly received confirmation that from February the Wexford NDLS office in Redmond Square will only open on Thursday, Friday and a half day Saturday with only one person available to deal with customers on an appointment only basis.

"Yet again we’re seeing the slow creep of shutting down in person services,” Cllr Kelly said. “We’ve seen it with banks, we’ve seen it with post offices. This is about community, where people can go and get help if they need it. I know there is an online option. A lot will be able to utilise that, but there are many who won’t and may need help.

"I’m told the NDLS office in Wexford still deals with 50 to 80 appointments per day, so it’s not like it’s no longer viable. I believe it would be very disappointing to see cuts to this service. I would have concerns that if these cuts go ahead, it won’t be long before it’s gone completely. Decisions on this should not be taken on a purely economic basis.”

Not only will the decision create a significant impact on service users, but staff who work at the local NDLS office are facing major uncertainty. One of the busiest offices in the south/south east, Wexford currently employs two staff, one of whom are likely to lose their job, while the retained staff member faces having their hours halved.

Concerns in relation to these cuts were also raised in the Dáil by Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig MacLochlainn, who spoke of similar plans for the Letterkenny NDLS office.

"It’s very unfair to older people and to families without broadband services,” he said. “This is not a private, for-profit service. This is a public service and I expect the Minister and the RSA to reverse these plans.”