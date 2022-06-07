Native rowan tree planted at St John’s Hospital in Enniscorthy to highlight biodiversity

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy and Beryl McKee, director of nursing at St John's Community Hospital, talk to a member of Enniscorthy Men's Shed at the ceremony.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy and Beryl McKee, Director of Nursing, speak with members of Enniscorthy Men's Shed at the tree planting ceremony.

Cathering McLoughlin (Heritage Officer), Clare Kelly (Climate Action Officer), Beryl McKee (Director of Nursing), Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy and ??? at the ceremony.

CLLR Barbara-Anne Murphy in her capacity as Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council planted a native Irish Rowan tree on the grounds of St John’s Hospital recently to highlight biodiversity week.

The planting ceremony marked the official start of the week and Cllr Murphy was accompanied by representatives of Enniscorthy Men’s Shed, St. John’s Community Hospital and staff from Wexford County Council.

Speaking at the event Cllr Murphy expressed delight at launching the initiative and said its aim was connect people with nature.

She also said biodiversity week was about helping people become more aware of the importance and benefits of protecting and enhancing the county and country’s biodiversity.

“Spending time in nature can improve our health and well-being,” said Cllr Murphy.

“It is great to see the wide range of initiatives being undertaken by Wexford County Council, including the increased support for biodiversity in our urban areas,” she added.

Cllr Murphy said a great example of that is the enhancement of the Gorey ecological corridor.

Wexford County Council’s Heritage Officer, Catherine McLoughlin, was also in attendance at the ceremony. She said national biodiversity week is about learning and having fun.

She highlighted the fact that many events that take place around the country each year to coincide with the initiative are family friendly and said: "There is always something for everyone to enjoy.”

Clare Kelly, Climate Officer with Wexford County Council, also commented on the event and highlighting the significance of the ceremony said: “A simple action that we can all take as individuals or communities to help biodiversity and reduce carbon emissions is to plant a native tree.”

Among other initiatives that took place during the week to highlight biodiversity was a talk on barn owls of the south east, hosted by Birdwatch Ireland and the Wexford Barn Owl Project, and public talk in Barntown on underwater biodiversity.