National Opera House to host Variety Concert in aid of Parkinsons Wexford

Wexford Festival Opera is presenting a Variety Concert in aid of Parkinsons Wexford in the Jerome Hynes Theatre of the National Opera House on Tuesday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

Wexford councillor and talented singer George Lawlor will join Ruth Jones for an evening of entertainment by local performers including the Singing for Health Parkinsons Choir, comprised of people with Parkinsons and their friends, families, spouses and carers, who are celebrating their first year singing together as a group.

The audience will enjoy the feet-tapping country and western music of Joan and Co and the smooth vocals of Rosslare-based singer Louise Jones.

Comedians Janette Sidney Kelly and Ruth Donegan will put a smile on everyone’s faces while Jim Doyle and friends will present some traditional favourites of times gone by.

Wexford’s newest community choir Cordiality led by vocal coach Elizabeth Drwal will also perform while MC Matty Murphy will keep the evening on track.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Wexford branch of the Parkinsons Association. Tickets at €20 each are available from the Opera House box office and nationaloperahouse.ie.