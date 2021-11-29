‘Naomi in the Living Room’ at Gorey Little Theatre

The Rasper Players will perform at Gorey Little Theatre before taking their award-winning take on Christopher Durang’s one act play ‘Naomi in the Living Room’ to the All Ireland finals.

Directed by Stephen Acton and starring Michelle Reade and Liam Cooney with Réidín Dunne as Naomi, the play will be showcased at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 with tickets on the door costing €7.

Mr Acton said that he reinterpreted the script to suit an Irish audience and the short play is a tragic comedy that follows Naomi during a visit of her son and daughter in-law.

“The big question of the play is what’s real and not. It’s an exploration into mental health, bipolar and psychosis and the audience will be left with lots of questions,” he said.

Ms Dunne has already picked up best actress in all festivals so far and Mr Acton said that there has been a fantastic response by audiences and adjudicators alike.

“It’s great to be back out on the road and bring it to different venues but it’ll be special on home soil. It would mean the world to all of us to win an All Ireland title.

“We’ve been together for ten years but only ever came second and third in the competition so we’ve been kicking and knocking at the door for years,” said Mr Acton.