Mystery still surrounds the shooting dead of Henry O’Connor 100 years on

IN July, 1921, the Irish War of Independence ended and negotiations in the months that followed culminated with the signing in December that year, of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

However, following its ratification by the Dail in January, 1922, there was much debate and division throughout the country and by April, 1922, just two months before the outbreak of civil war, the tangible elements of those divisions could be seen as the IRA had been split into pro and anti-treaty factions.

While a somewhat constrained peace existed between both parties, each attempted to assert their dominance by occupying various barracks and buildings in defiance of one another. The pro-treaty IRA, in the form of the National Army, had their HQ in Beggars Bush Barracks, Dublin, but in early April its counterpart, the anti-treaty IRA, had occupied the Four Courts making it their de facto HQ.

Throughout the country similar scenarios played out and in county Wexford the National Army occupied the former RIC barracks in Enniscorthy but by early April anti-treaty forces, who absconded from Kilkenny barracks while training for the national army, had occupied the town’s courthouse a short distance away.

While tensions existed between the two sides both practised constraint which remained in place until the outbreak of civil war later that year. However, this somewhat peaceful period in county Wexford was not entirely free of casualties and in April two Republican deaths were recorded.

The first was a Daniel Byrne, who was tragically killed when an explosive device he was attempting to disarm in Gorey barracks went off. It had been left behind by the RIC who had vacated the building the previous month and Daniel, who was an explosive expert, had been called upon to make the device safe.

In an ironic twist of faith though, the device was the same he had manufactured less than a year earlier to be used by the north Wexford flying column in an ambush at Inch, a few miles outside the town.

It had been retrieved by the RIC following the ambush and was left behind following their departure where it remained until discovered by the IRA when they took over the building.

The second casualty was Henry O’Connor who was killed in an incident in the early morning of April 27, 1922.

Just 20 years old at the time of his death, Henry came from a large family of 10 children and resided with his parents in Hospital Lane, Enniscorthy.

According to his pension file he held the rank of intelligence officer, serving with Fianna Eireann since 1918 and through the War of Independence.

Fianna Eireann was a youth organisation often seen as the boy scouts of the IRA, undertaking scouting operations, carrying messages and other activities. Henry worked with the Enniscorthy cooperative agricultural society limited having served his time as a sawyer but left his employment to join the national army in early 1922, with whom he served in Dublin and then Enniscorthy.

This was short-lived though as he eventually left and joined the anti-treaty IRA stationed in Enniscorthy Courthouse.

On Wednesday evening, April 26, 1922, Henry O’Connor received a pass to leave the courthouse between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10p.m. That night as he was returning to the courthouse he met Thomas Dwyer, who was the brigade quartermaster of the Fianna Eireann.

He learned the Fianna were undertaking raids for arms that night at a premises near Ferns and instead of returning to the courthouse he decided to join them.

The raiding party left Enniscorthy in two motorcars. Their first port of call was a house belonging to the Chapman family in the townland of Crory. After that they proceeded on to the home of Thomas Lewis, in Tombrackwood.

Upon reaching Lewis’s the party broke into two, one attempting to gain entry through the front and the other, which O’Connor was part of, going around the back. Attempting to gain entry through the rear of the building Henry banged the back door of the house with his rifle.

It was reported a loud bang was heard at the time and O’Connor was found having been hit and fatally wounded. The wounded O’Connor was brought into Ferns in one of the cars and he was first attended to by a Fr Gaul, before being returned to Enniscorthy where his lifeless body was placed inside the courthouse on the morning of Thursday, April 27.

His remains were then waked in the courthouse before being conveyed to the Cathedral’s mortuary chapel the next day.

The coffin, which was covered by a large republican flag, was carried by members of the courthouse garrison to the Cathedral, flanked on either side by an armed guard of honour. Burial took place the next day, Saturday, April 29, with the funeral procession going from the Cathedral, across Lymington Road (now Parnell Road), down John Street and passing the courthouse where the coffin was saluted by the occupying IRA garrison.

Members of Fianna Eireann were also in attendance together with the women of Cumann na Mban – who carried a large number of wreaths – and members of F and G companies of the North Wexford Brigade.

While a tragic incident the events which unfolded afterwards demonstrated the division that existed in the IRA, when two separate inquiries were held to investigate the incident.

The anti-treaty IRA held an investigation into the circumstances of O’Connor’s death in Enniscorthy Courthouse. The county coroner, Dr W O Lawlor, from Bunclody, was summoned to hold the inquest. When he attended the courthouse however, he told the jury present that he had received instruction from the pro-treaty IRA, stationed in the barracks, not to hold such an inquest.

He explained that he was an official of Wexford County Council, was paid by them and from them he must take his orders. He further stated that he did not wish to side with either of the opposing parties and wouldn’t hold an inquest until he had received instructions from the County Council.

In the coroner’s absence the anti-treaty IRA decided to proceed with a military inquiry instead, overseen by a brigade officer and two commandants. The inquiry found that the ‘deceased died from shock and haemorrhage caused by a bullet accidentally discharged from a rifle’. Throughout the inquiry emphasis was placed on the Fianna holding responsibility for organising the raid and not the IRA.

A second military enquiry was held in Enniscorthy Barracks by the Pro-treaty IRA. John Chapman, of Crory, recalled the first raid that took place on his home with his nephew Edward, who also resided in the house on the night, also recalling his experience of the event for the inquiry.

Once the raiders left the house it became known that £8 10 shillings was missing. However, later that night what were described at ‘two respectably dressed men’ called to the home enquiring about any missing money. Upon being made aware that there was they courteously paid it back, giving John Chapman £10 which, he insisted was too much, offering £1 in change to the strangers.

They courteously declined however, telling him that any additional money could cover the damage caused to the door during the raid. In contrast to the first group these men made a delightful impression as John stated ‘the men that came the second time were very nice young fellows, particularly the young fellow that spoke to us. I don’t think he was in the first crowd.’

Those men may have been Fianna or IRA members who returned to ‘rectify’ any wrong undertaken by the previous.

Following the recollection of the first raid the second was recalled. Thomas Lewis, of Woodlands, Ferns, described to the inquiry how he was told by his wife, at about half-past-midnight, that there was knocking at the front door.

Eventually the raiders decided to go around to the rear of the house and he recalled hearing thumping on the back door with what sounded like the butt of a rifle or a sprong handle. At this point both he and his wife were becoming nervous and decided it was best to get up.

Thomas’s brother, who was described as being in a delicate state of health, resided in the same house, and when Thomas went to speak to him he said he had heard a shot outside and that one of the raiders had been hit.

The raiders did not gain entry into the house and the only communication between both parties consisted of Thomas’s wife asking what is it they wanted from inside the house to which it was allegedly they replied ‘we will soon let you know’.

Almost immediately after that a motorcar could be heard racing away with those inside the house unaware that Henry O’Connor had been shot.

The family remained alert and afraid before eventually making their way back to bed, most likely in a state of shock from what had just occurred. The next morning Thomas recalled going outside to see if anything had been taken and finding a comb, cap and a spent cartridge.

The pro-treaty inquiry, similar to that of the anti-treaty IRA, found that Henry O’Connor died ‘…from shock and haemorrhage, caused by a rifle bullet accidentally discharged by one of a raiding party at Mr. Lewis’ Woodlands Ferns.’

For both enquiries a Dr Bowen examined the body and stated that due to the position of the wound the bullet could not have come from O’Connors rifle.

In addition to this one of the raiding party, Thomas Dwyer, on the way back to Ferns inspected the deceased’s rifle and found no empty cartridge inside.

Neither inquiry gave an indication or suggestion as to who may have been responsible for firing the shot that killed Henry O’Connor.

Several people were named as having taken part in the raids that night including Owen Nolan, H Connors, John Cardiff, Tom Doyle, Ned Earle, Walter Sutton, Thomas Dwyer and Joseph Dunbar.

Of these only Thomas Dwyer and Walter Sutton were alleged to have been with O’Connor at the rear of the building when the shot was fired.

Both men’s testimonies recall having heard a shot during or immediately after the banging on the rear door. The uncertainty surrounding the incident begs the question did the shot come from the rear of the house by someone perhaps hidden or unknown to the raiding party?

The person responsible for the shot that night was never known and it remains the same 100 years on.

Tragedy struck the O’Connor family again less than a year later when Henry’s brother John, who had returned home from Liverpool and joined the anti-treaty IRA, was killed in an engagement between Free State forces and Bob Lambert’s flying column, at Crory, near Kyle.

Several years later Henry O Connor’s father, under the military pensions scheme, was awarded a ‘partial dependant’s gratuity’ due to his son Henry’s death. Henry O’Connor’s grave is still visible today in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Enniscorthy and serves of a reminder of the events of 100 years ago that shaped the Ireland in which we live today.