Mystery solved – Mayor of Wexford gets to the bottom of mysterious new railings at Wexford Harbour

The mystery of newly-erected railings with no apparent purpose on the arm of Wexford Harbour, has been unravelled by the town’s Mayor Maura Bell.

Cllr Bell had wondered at a Council meeting, in a tongue-in-cheek way if it was a new outdoor gymnastics area as she said local children were using them for swinging and tumbling.

But she discovered that they are part of an environmental art project in association with Creative Ireland called “Línte na ‘Farraige” or Lines of the Sea, highlighting the impact of climate change on storm surge levels around the Irish coastline.

The railings will form a visual light installation created by Finnish artists Timo Aho and Pekka Niittyvirta to indicate the projected rise in sea levels from future storms.

The design for each installation comprises illuminated horizontal lines that represent future sea levels as predicted by international research agencies including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Irish tide guage data. It is intended that presence of the installations will draw people into the climate change discussion.

Extreme coastal flooding is classed as one of the most threatening and hazardous elements which impacts on human life and infrastructure. The threat of coastal flooding is growing due to changes in extreme weather events and sea levels.

A Lines of the Sea installation has already been completed at the Spanish Arch in Galway and others are being installed in Fingal and the Martello Tower in Blackrock, Dublin.

"They will show the effects of rising sea levels from now up to 2250 but they are being utilised for something completely different. Children are using them for tumbling and swinging. People don’t know why they are there, there has been no explanation for them”, said the Mayor

"It is described as a ‘striking visual lighting installation’ but I don’t see any lights.”

Wexford District Manager Angela Laffan has informed councillors that there will be an official launch when the project is completed and explanatory information will be available.

Environment officer Hugh Maguire said the Council would see what could be done to prevent children climbing on the railings.