Murphy slams €20bn housing plan at New Ross Kennedy Summer School

The €20bn Housing for All plan has been criticised by Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross.
During an all female panel discussion chaired by RTE’s Mary Regan, Deputy Murphy said the policy outlined by Housing minister Darragh O’Brien is not befitting rural Ireland.
Deputy Murphy said the County Development Plan will see high densities more befitting Dublin than Co Wexford.
"We’ll go back to Ballymun days,” she said, adding that a fresh post-Covid refocus is needed.
Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the plan will not necessarily lead to new Ballymuns being created.
Deputy MacNeill said the Government need to build estates near to where transport is situated.
"It’s a good document. The Land Development Agency takes over land from developers,” she said.
Deputy Murphy replied that the needs and requirements of one-off rural housing is not met.
"You might have approval on a social need basis but not get it on sewerage. It’s a transport oriented policy only suited for Dublin.”
Deputy Murphy said the Government needs to look at the wastage of money in every single governmental sphere.
"You don’t put €20bn into a housing situation that won’t solve the problem.”