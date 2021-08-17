Wexford

Move over Kerry, it’s Wexford’s time to shine!

Wexford

By Maria Pepper

Wexford’s position as a Cinderella of the national tourism industry compared to Wild Atlantic Way destinations, is coming to an end – the  county is now in Ireland’s top three locations for economic and employment contribution alongside  Kerry and Donegal.

|n fact, Wexford is currently enjoying the highest hotel bed occupancy in Ireland at  almost double the national average for June, July, August and September and in a reversal of fortunes, other tourism authorities are looking with envy at the model county instead of the other way around.

Locals  have always known that the county has a lot to offer but for years, the lions share of the tourism cake has gone to other counties with strong brands and  star attractions like the Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher.

