Move over Kerry, it’s Wexford’s time to shine!

Wexford’s position as a Cinderella of the national tourism industry compared to Wild Atlantic Way destinations, is coming to an end – the county is now in Ireland’s top three locations for economic and employment contribution alongside Kerry and Donegal.

|n fact, Wexford is currently enjoying the highest hotel bed occupancy in Ireland at almost double the national average for June, July, August and September and in a reversal of fortunes, other tourism authorities are looking with envy at the model county instead of the other way around.

Locals have always known that the county has a lot to offer but for years, the lions share of the tourism cake has gone to other counties with strong brands and star attractions like the Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher.

So what happened to take the model county out of the second division and make it a number one choice of places to visit when opting for a summer holiday or weekend break?

The simple answer is it got ‘loud and proud’ and came up with a targeted marketing and development strategy ’, according to Liz Hore, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development at Wexford County Council. The shift in behaviour and attitudes produced by the pandemic also helped.

Ms Hore said there has never been any argument that Wexford has the complete package for tourists – amazing scenery, great towns, some of the best beaches in the world, mountains, castles and wildlife, walking and cycling trails, an exciting local food industry and some of the best weather in Ireland.

‘I think during the pandemic, people started to really appreciate what they had on their own doorsteps here. There is a great quality of life here.

‘ We have a fantastic product in terms of the quality of accommodation which is first class and we have the second highest number of holiday homes after Donegal.’

‘One of the things we decided to do in terms of branding was to tap into that sense of nostalgia that many people have about visiting beaches in the county and enjoying ice-creams and strawberries when they were younger.

‘We need to get people here and we need to make sure they have a great experience and that they come back. The friendly Wexford welcome is a valuable asset – a lot of the feedback we received is about that.’

Spreading the word in a targeted way, using the right communication tools in order to promote Brand Wexford to a wider audience, is the challenge.

‘We have been working closely with Visit Wexford and investing in getting the message out there. The quality of the marketing campaign has really been acknowledged by the industry’, she said.

The appointment over a year ago of Jean O’ Connell as a social media consultant with Visit Wexford was one game-changer and has seen an exceptionally high increase in social media engagements in the year up to June 2021, up 119% to 1,046, 758 on Instagram , an increase of 93% to 1,800,69 on Facebook and 43% to 114,288 on Twitter.

The recent launch of a Visit Wexford App in the form of an up-to-date pocket guide to the county, has proved popular while media and influencer campaigns have garnered positive feedback with strong viewing figures for Rosslare, Our Lady’s Island and Forth Mountain features on a Tracks and Trails programme on RTE television.

A new international campaign is focussing on Spain, France and Germany.

In response to Covid, Wexford County Council which now has a full-time tourism officer in Billy Byrne, increased its contribution to Visit Wexford to €150,000 each year for the past two years , to enable it to implement a strong marketing campaign.

‘We work very closely with the tourism industry through Visit Wexford – the impact overnight of the pandemic on the hospitality industry was devastating but the response of businesses has been fantastic’, said Ms Hore.

The marketing has paid off as the county is currently the number one performer nationally in bed night occupancy levels, while more urban centres such as Dublin have not recovered as well.

Significant investment in outdoor dining facilities through the Tourism and Hospitality Grants Scheme has helped the county cater for the increase in post-Covid visitors while there are ambitious plans, subject to funding, to create big-impact infrastructural improvements and attractions including a roof over Monck Street, a €500,000 artistic lighting project in Selskar and a performance pavilion on the quay front in Wexford town.

It’s not just about image but also hard economics – the tourism industry in Wexford supports 6,000 jobs and a five-year county strategy developed by the County Council aims to increase that by 783 jobs, equivalent to a few IDA companies.

‘We are looking at increasing the revenue from tourism by 18% during the five years of the plan.’

The domestic market accounts for two-thirds of the county’s tourism visitors with the international element coming from Great Britain (55%), Europe (24%) and 13% from North America.

Plans to target the international market in a renewed way, were put on hold due to Covid but are now being actively pursued again.

There are also plans to prolong the tourist season beyond the traditional holiday period by promoting specific interest-based breaks such as golfing, outdoor activities and art and food trails.

‘We’re not just a summer holiday destination. We want to extend that season by developing infrastructure for outdoor activities and walking and cycling routes, with facilities such as Carrigfoyle Outdoor Adventure Centre in Forth Mountain and the New Ross to Waterford Greenway, and also to develop our towns into attractive destinations to visit. We are working hand in hand with County Arts Officer Liz Burns on artistic and cultural ideas and projects.’

‘It’s also about customer service which is so important to the whole visitor experience and businesses have really captured that.’

‘A business animation officer, Alan Fitzhenry, has been appointed to ensure maximum community and business benefit from the greenway project which will offer ‘amazing scenery along the way’.

With tourism in the county enjoying unprecedented national interest, many people are finding it difficult to understand the recent decision by Fáilte Ireland not to reopen its Tourist Information Office on Wexford quayfront this summer, for the second year running.

Instead, a mobile pop-up information point has been provided by Wexford Bus, in association with the local authority.

Ms Hore complimented the bus company on ‘doing a great job in giving out information’ to visitors.

She said Wexford County Council regrets the closure of the Tourist Information Office and hopes that it will re-open .