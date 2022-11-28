Mourners at Wexford funeral of Marisa Fusciardi told that she was “truly one of a kind”

Staff of Robertino's Restaurant in Wexford raise their uniform cowboy hats in a final farewell to Marisa Fusciardi as her funeral cortege passes by the restaurant en route to Rowe Street Church.

Heartbroken family and friends gathered in Rowe Street Church for the funeral of Marisa Fusciardi (58), a woman who was “truly one of a kind”.

Marisa, of Lus Mór and formerly The Grove, Wexford died unexpectedly on Monday, November 21 and is mourned by her daughters Tamara and Carla, her mother Anna and stepfather Antonio; her sisters Renata and Lisa; brother Benito; grandchildren Logan and Leon; her close friend Billy, niece Elisa, nephews Riccardo and Rio, by her extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her father Aldo.

She is also sadly missed by her work family in Rob’s Ranch House restaurant on South Main Street, which is run by her sister Renata, and where she was a familiar face for the past 30 years.

Her funeral cortege travelled along the Main Street en route to Rowe Street Church, pausing at the Western-themed Rob’s Ranch House where staff members formed a guard of honour outside the premises, with their cowboy hats raised in the air, a farewell gesture organised by her long-term friend Aisling Rowe.

In an emotional eulogy at the start of her funeral Mass, Marisa’s eldest daughter Tamara spoke about her mother’s innocence, her uniqueness and her effortless ability to make people laugh.

"She brought us into the world and it’s hard to imagine a life without her. She was with us when we took our first breath. She took on the role of both parents. She was a force of nature."

Tamara said they didn’t get the chance to be with their mother when she took her last breath. “Saying goodbye to your mother is heart-breaking. It can feel like you are alone in your grief.”

“ Carla and I are fortunate to be her daughters and it is an honour to call her our mother. When we were growing up, she always made sure we were taken care of. She would sacrifice her own happiness for ours. She brought us on holidays to every family gathering so that we would not miss out.”

"She was sweet and supportive. She cared more for others than she did for herself. She had a heart of gold. Her kindness was endless, especially her love of animals.

Tamara thanked Marisa’s close friend Billy for being such a massive part of her life and theirs. “Thank you for always being there for her and we know you will miss her.”

She said Marisa was also a huge part of the lives of her sisters and brother who grew up with her and her death is a massive loss for her mother Anna and stepfather Antonia, who must carry on without her. They were always there for her, no matter what, in person or on the phone, and they will miss her greatly.

Marisa had undergone surgery for a benign brain tumour in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin in February, which was diagnosed during an ENT appointment after she suffered pressure behind her eye.

After the operation, there was a lengthy recovery period and she continued to experience symptoms and side-effects that she found difficult to cope with but her family did not immediately connect them to the surgery as they believed she was getting the care she needed and was not required to attend rehabilitation appointments.

Marisa’s brother Benito told the congregation that his older sister was ”anything but boring” and described her as “quirky, random and unique, a total legend.”

He recalled some of the “little things” about her, how she called you a random string of syllables” and you just had to love her.

There were contradictions. She said she hated people, yet she was a woman of the people and as could be seen by the attendance at her funeral, she was loved by so many.

She always said she hated the responsibility of caring for animals, yet she rescued countless animals and got them into new homes.

Benito said that when he thought of Marisa, he was filled with memories of funny stories and all her endearing qualities.

"I am so proud and eternally grateful for Marisa’s family and friends who were there for her during difficult times. My heart goes out to all of you. You are the ones who, even though you gave so much, you wished you had given more.”

"It is up to each and everyone of us to be strong for ourselves and each other and to seek help when we need it and give it when we can.”

Benito said he had no words of consolation the day before for their mother Anna as she bent over her daughter’s coffin.

Later, they were all sitting around the kitchen table, laughing at stupid WhatsApp messages she had sent. “I think that’s what we will do. She gave us a lifetime of material. It looks like she is going to be sticking around for a while.”

During the funeral Mass, celebrated by Fr Michael O’ Shea, gifts symbolising Marisa’s life were brought to the altar by her grandchildren Logan (9) and Leon (6), friends and colleagues Leigh-Ann, Emma and Nicole, including a toy cat, a photo of her favourite feline Minya, her Robertino’s cowboy hat, a plaque of Our Lady, representing her faith and spirituality and books denoting her love of reading and horoscopes.

Readings and prayers were recited by family members Stefano, Rio, Ciara, Lisa, Elisa, Logan and Carla. Beautiful hymns were sung by Aoife Harnett with Ger Lawlor on the church organ. Among the congregation were many young people who had worked with Marisa in Rob’s Ranch House (formerly Robertino’s).

Cremation took place in Mount St Jerome crematorium in Dublin and Marisa’s ashes will be placed in the Columbarium Wall in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown, Wexford.