Motorcyclist dies in collision just outside Wexford town

The scene of the crash on the R730 at Kerlogue.

The scene of the crash on the R730 at Kerlogue.

Padraig Byrne

A motorcyclist has lost his life following a road traffic collision just outside Wexford town this afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m. on the R730, at Rocklands near the turn-off for the Coolballow Road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Paramedics created a cordon around the injured man while gardaí directed traffic past the stricken motorbike which lay on the road.

It is believed the motorbike may have collided with a wall.

Unfortunately, the man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was eventually closed to allow gardaí to carry out a full technical examination.

Gardaí have stated that the road may be closed for some hours while the examination is ongoing and have asked people to avoid the area where at all possible.

