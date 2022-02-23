Mother-of-one to flee home because of rats

A GOREY mother has found herself at the end of her tether having lived in poor quality accommodation for the last 12 months.

The mother of one aged in her 20s said the house in Gorey town that she occupies with her toddler has mould on the ceiling, is very cold and has become infested with rats and mice.

She said that it has made her unwell, and she lives in fear that her child may become ill if he ingests rat or mouse droppings.

The cost to rent the accommodation is €800 a month but she feels she has been left with no option but to leave to house due to poor standards of living.

She has been warned by the housing section of Wexford County Council that if she leaves the house without having alternative accommodation, she will lose her HAP supports and not be eligible for an emergency homeless service.

The woman also fears she will lose her place on the social housing list which she has been on for two years.

In 2021 she moved out from her parents house when her child was six months old due to overcrowding and she said that she cannot return home.

“I wanted my own space so when the house came up I just took it without hesitation and I wasn’t notified of any issues with it. I kept quiet but it has just been a nightmare since I moved in here and I just went on and lived with it, but I’m now in a dire situation as living here is affecting my health and it feels like nobody cares about the situation. I’ve already seen my GP twice this week because I’m run down to the ground with the stress of this, it takes its toll on you. I feel I’ve no option but to surrender this house as this situation just cannot go on any longer. I want my son and myself to be safe but it feels like that’s impossible.

“The rats has been the main problem but generally the house is not in great condition. All I wanted from the council was some understanding of the situation and some help but I haven’t been happy with the response I got. When I contacted them about the situation with the rats, it has felt like nobody has listened and it’s not good enough that I’m being told to stay here when they wouldn’t live here themselves, nobody would”.

She also brought the issue to her landlord.

“He got a pest control company in, but it was a friend of his who works for them who came. He just went up and set some traps but there wasn’t any serious investigation that I feel would have been done by a proper company”.

It’s understood that the council was satisfied with the condition of the house and the landlord’s response to complaints of rodent infestation.

When contacted about the case, a spokesperson said: “Wexford County Council cannot comment on the individual circumstances of our clients, other than to say that any tenant experiencing difficulties in private rented accommodation is entitled to the protections offered by the PRTB and also to those set out in the Private Rented Standards Regulations. The Council is happy on request from any tenant of private rented accommodation to advise further on these protections”.