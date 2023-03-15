More violence in Wexford town centre as man left bloodied following vicious daylight attack

The incident took place in broad daylight at The Bullring in Wexford town centre while shoppers and schoolchildren milled around.

Three arrests have been made following yet more violent scenes on Wexford’s Main Street yesterday evening. The incident took place in broad daylight at around 5 p.m. and saw a man left with blood pouring down his face following a prolonged assault while horrified shoppers and even schoolchildren looked on.

The scene unfolded in The Bullring, in the heart of Wexford town. It appears a bottle of alcohol was stolen from Mackens’ off licence before the culprits made their way out onto the busy street and a frightening melee ensued outside. It seems an innocent passer-by attempted to intervene and stop the culprits and received a vicious beating, as well as allegedly being robbed of his phone and wallet in full view of passers-by. At least one local business owner was also assaulted by the thugs.

In video footage obtained by the Wexford People, you can clearly see two men attacking two others. When the video starts, kicks are being swung at the head of one downed opponent who is on the floor and not moving. Then the attackers turn their attentions to another man.

Read More

One local shopkeeper attempts to intervene and calm things down and it appears he may have been assaulted himself.

On-looking women scream out for the men to “please stop”, upset by the violence unfolding in one of the busiest areas of the town.

In another video, you can see two men attack another, swinging punches and kicks at him while he tries to protect his face.

One of the attackers, wearing a red jacket and jeans, seems to threaten concerned onlookers not to get involved as they plead with them to stop.

Eventually, the pair manage to floor their victim by pushing him into chairs outside of Macken’s pub where bemused customers look on from the window.

The other man, wearing a grey tracksuit, at this point picks up one of the chairs and begins swinging it at the falling man.

When he finally goes down, one of his attackers holds him down while the other viciously swings kicks into his face.

“Where’s the guards?” One terrified woman asks.

“I already called 999,” another replies.

“This is scandalous,” yet another woman says, while another approaches the men pleading with them to “stop”.

Eventually the two men walk away from the scene, shouting “come on then”, while they’re victim lies with a bloody face on the ground.

This latest shameful display comes less than 24 hours after a man was assaulted with a hammer a short walk further up the Main Street at 9.30 a.m. on Monday morning. Gardaí have refused to definitively rule out whether these violent incidents could potentially be linked.

Gardaí are coming under increasing pressure to take action in Wexford town centre with reports of violence, anti-social behaviour and drug dealing seeming to be growing in frequency.

One local retail worker stated that they called the gardaí to report anti-social behaviour an hour before these latest violent scenes broke out. “An hour later, it all kicked off with the same person,” the person said, frustrated. “It feels like they don’t want the hassle of dealing with them.”

There are growing fears that a lack of resources is hindering gardaí in their tackling of these growing issues in the town centre, however, for their part, Wexford Gardaí confirmed that three arrests were made following yesterday’s violence and CCTV footage is being analysed. The men remain in custody.

Anyone with any further information which may assist gardaí is asked to contact them at Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.