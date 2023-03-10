More syringes discovered in laneway opposite Wexford primary school – ‘They’re off their heads in broad daylight and doing it in front of you’

ALTHOUGH it’s been an issue for some time now, residents of Talbot Green in Wexford town say that problems with drug use and anti-social behaviour in a notorious laneway there is “the worst it’s been for a long while”.

On Friday morning, one resident was shocked to find “at least six or seven” discarded syringes in the laneway, just yards from a primary school where young children were coming and going.

Having campaigned for a number of years, residents are currently awaiting the erection of gates which will block off the laneway, however, locals are are not holding out too much hope that it will be the fix-all solution to what has been a long-running problem.

“It’s awful,” said Talbot Green resident Philip Browne. “There’s a constant flow of young kids going in and out there to school in the morning. The fear is that they wouldn’t know what these are and pick one up. If one of them were to get pricked by a needle, you could be talking six to eight weeks before you’d get the results of a test back. That's a lot of sleepless nights for a parent.”

Over the years, residents have been subjected to some shocking sights in broad daylight.

"This is being done in broad daylight," Philip says. “You’d often see it walking through the laneway, males and females, off their heads and doing it (shooting up) right in front of you. They don’t care.”

While gardaí had previously agreed to increase their presence in the area, Philip says that generally this lasts a day or two and that they can’t maintain a presence in the area 24/7.

"They’re dealing drugs out in the open there too,” he said. “There’s been occasions where residents have heard drug dealers on the phone outside the house telling people they’re outside whatever number it is. There’s nothing discreet in this. It’s all out in the open.”

Cllr Tom Forde, who has consistently raised the matter going back years, confirmed that the gate closing off the laneway was “due to be installed any day now”.

"We’ll give it a go and see what happens,” said Philip, unconvinced of the solution. “Our gut feeling on it is that these lads will just climb the gate and it’ll make no difference, but we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Fellow resident Natasha Moriarty, who is the mother of young children, added:

"Unless they block the alley this is going to keep happening, will have a child have to fall on a needle to highlight how dangerous this is for those living in the area? I have three children, aged 12, 9 and 4, and from today I've told them to not go down that alley any more, to go the long way round.

"It's not only needles either, there's empty bottles too, broken ones hidden in the grass which a child could easily fall on. There was CCTV installed but it doesn't seem to have made any different, we've been in touch with the council numerous times and residents have signed a petition but nothing has changed, the needles are still being found."

In the meantime, gardaí were notified of this morning’s sinister find, as was the principal of the CBS Primary School across the road. Wexford County Council sent out a crew to clean it up rapidly, but residents are at their wits end having to deal with these issues on an ongoing basis.