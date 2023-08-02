More resources needed for Wexford youth mental health services

The report by the Inspector of Mental Health Services highlights a number of issues affecting child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) around the country. Photo: Getty Images

Wexford’s threadbare resources for coping with mental health crises in young people was highlighted in a new report published this week by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

In her final report on the provision of CAMHS in the State, the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said that she “cannot currently provide an assurance to all parents in Ireland that their children have access to a safe, effective and evidence-based mental health service.”

The report showed a comparison of community CAMHS per capita budgets for under 18s. The Community Health Organisation (CHO) in which Wexford is placed, Area 5, has an average spend per capita of €62.6, the lowest in the country.

The CAMHS community team budget for the region is €8,895,140, for a population of 131,522 people.

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin told the Gorey Guardian that adolescent mental health services are under-resourced to the point of being a “disaster.”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin paid tribute to Raymond Shannon, an activist who has raised awareness around mental health services in Wexford. Mr Shannon fought hard for the opening of Arden House and campaigns to ensure adequate staffing at the unit for young people to access services promptly.

Tara House Community Mental Health Centre in Gorey delivers services, but many referrals are sent to a voluntary service called Talk to Tom, a non-profit organisation based in Pugin Court, St Michael’s Road, Gorey.

“Talk to Tom doesn’t receive a cent in State or Council funding,” said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin. “They’ve been holding it together for the last few years. There had been a lot of youth suicides locally, but I think there has only been one since they’ve been set up.”

Talk to Tom specialises in QPR training, standing for Question, Persuade, and Refer, three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Manoeuvre help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognise the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

“Talk To Tom is about saving lives and preventing suicide by breaking down barriers with financial, emotional and educational support,” said CEO Ray Cullen.

Mr Cullen travels all over Ireland and abroad, covering topics from suicide to online safety, and how to respond to a person experiencing a crisis, and has delivered seminars to the Gardaí and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“They help at identifying children or young people at risk. They’re amazing,” said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin. “They’re actually depending on the kindness of local people. In north Wexford, they are a preferred charity for fundraising.

“It’s absolutely shocking in this day and age that they have to be depending on vintage runs, and quizzes, to fund the mental health service for children.” The waiting lists for Tara House make it difficult for people to access in a timely manner, added Cllr Ó Súilleabháin.

Wexford is divided into north and south for the purposes of mental health.

Councillor Andrew Bolger says the service could be better resourced for young people in Gorey. “I’ve had a number of occasions, where you try to step in and help people to fight for the services when there is a need for it.

“The fact that a Councillor has to step in and try and help these people when they’re in need, shows us that there is a need for more services. It should be that you walk in, and you get the help that you need.

“I feel for the families who have to fight very hard for the services. It’s the parents who are fighting on behalf of their kids. More services need to be there for them. We as a nation are starting to realise that there is no stigma around mental health.”

The issue comes up on the doorsteps. “I think mental health touches all of us. We all know people who have suffered with poor mental health. If you have a bad tooth, you go to a Dentist, If you have bad mental health, people might not go to a Counsellor, but you should, because there is help out there.

“I do think it should be a priority in the upcoming Budget,” added Cllr Bolger.

Gorey Family Resource Centre is offering a one-day seminar on Understanding Self Harm, on October 18, from 9.30am to 4.30pm. This is a one-day training programme which helps to develop participants’ knowledge and understanding of self-harm and the reasons underlying such behaviour.

To find out more about how to access youth mental health services in Wexford, call Tara House at 053 9488900, or visit www.talktotom.ie