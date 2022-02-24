More prominent locations sought after LGBTQ Rainbow Crossing installed at Redmond Park

ADDING a splash of colour to the newly improved Redmond Park in Wexford, the ‘rainbow walk’ crossing was paid for out of Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde's discretionary funds. With the aim of promoting Pride and LGBTQ issues it carries an important message as well as looking nice, but Cllr Forde is disappointed that it’s not something that’s more prominently displayed in Wexford town.

It had initially been his vision that a pedestrian crossing in town would be converted to the rainbow colours to promote and support the local LGBTQ community, but the idea was somewhat shot down by council officials on road safety grounds. The compromise at Redmond Park, while it looks nice, is not one that satisfies anyone and Cllr Forde is looking for the local authority to go one step better.

"I’m delighted to finally see this in place,” he said. “But I have to take the opportunity to highlight how much other councils have done with the same idea. The officials said it wasn't possible to do this at a pedestrian crossing in town because of road safety issues. But in the meantime, councils in Dublin, Cork and Limerick have all done it in more prominent locations.

"This is something on a much smaller scale than I would have liked. I would push for the council to do something similar, but at a much more prominent location in town. The cost is not huge and I’ve had contact from a number of local businesses who would be willing to sponsor something like this. Not only does it brighten the area up, but it's really good to highlight Pride awareness.”

Cllr Forde noted that a motion he put forward to install rainbow crossings at pedestrian crossings across the county received unanimous support from the members of Wexford County Council and has vowed to pursue the matter further.