Monageer grotto and sensory garden take pride of place in County Wexford

Chairman of Gorey Municipal District, Cllr. Donal Kenny speaking at the Pride of Place presentation in Monageer Grotto & Sensory Garden.

THE hard work and determination of the people in Monageer along with the strong sense of community in the area was acknowledged recently when an event took place at the local grotto to mark a great result in the Pride of Place awards 2021.

The ongoing work to develop the grotto and the associated sensory garden on the three-and-a-half acre site resulted in the facility receiving a runners-up award in the creative place category of the awards which saw the amenity going up against the very best locations and facilities around the country.

The hard working local committee is helped enormously by the dedication of local volunteers who give their time on a weekly basis to maintain the grotto and park as a beautiful and tranquil place to locals and visitors to spend time relaxing.

One of the committee members, Liam Nolan, spoke to the Enniscorthy Guardian about the work involved in developing the park and said it’s history goes back to when the grotto first opened in the 1960s.

Cllr Pip Breen’s family have always been intrinsically linked with the grotto and he was among the people in attendance at the recent event acknowledging the award along with the Cathaoirleach of Gorey Municipal District, Cllr Donal Kenny, who described the location as an ideal place to relax.

He praised everyone involved in developing the site and said it was the result of strong community spirit in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Nolan said everyone involved in the development was delighted that the grotto and sensory park were acknowledged nationally.

“It’s an all-Ireland, 32 county competition so we were delighted to get the recognition,” he said. To be in with a chance to win an award a local initiative has to be nominated by their local authority and obviously in the case of Monageer, Wexford County Council but the grotto and park forward as a nominee.

“They came to us because we had developed the sensory garden too,” said Liam.

He also acknowledged the fact that Cllr Pip Breen’s family have strong links with the grotto going back to it first opening.

The awards ceremony, which took place in the INEC in Killarney, was originally meant to take place in September last year, and then in February this year, however, on both occasions it was postponed because of Covid-19.

The event eventually took place in May, however, some of those very much involved with the initiative were unable to be in attendance for a ceremony at the grotto until recently.

The delay didn’t diminish the excitement of everyone, however, and there was a palpable and very much deserved air of pride and delight on the day.

The sensory park was opened in 2018 and the committee then developed a looped walking path linking that with the grotto.

Picnic benches were also installed around the park and near the grotto and disabled parking and accessibility measures have also taken place to ensure everyone can enjoy the park and grotto.

In the park there are also flower and butterfly borders to help with pollination and the natural environment and the woodland walk is a place that everyone can benefit from.

“The grotto is located on a three-and-a-half acre site and it opened in 1965,” said Liam.

“In 2015, for the 50th anniversary the area up around the back was developed into a woodland walk and it was called the William O’Brien walk,” said Liam.

“He donated the three-and-a-half acres back in the 1960s,” he added.

The William O’Brien walk is now linked in with the sensory path and the development of that took around three years to complete with the assistance of Wexford County Council.

Liam said everyone involved with developing the site is very appreciative of the support received from the local authority and in addition to the Pride of Place award such is the impressive nature of the grotto and park that they have also received other local awards too.

The application process for the Pride of Place nomination included a video submission and an interview.

“A lot of work went into it,” said Liam.

“We started it in April and we had to have it in by July,” he added. He also paid tribute to the late George Dunbar, who passed away recently, and was very involved in the work taking place at the park.

Highlighting the huge community involvement in maintaining the facility, Liam said around 17 helpers meet every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between May and September each year they also meet up on Mondays between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“It’s a real cross-community initiative and its for all ages and non-denominational,” said Liam.

“It’s a very tranquil and peaceful place and the feedback we receive from people who visit it is always very positive,” said Liam. He also highlighted the fact it’s suitable for older people and children.

He praised the parish council and parish priest for always being supportive and said that overall everyone is delighted to have the park in Monageer because it’s a great local amenity.