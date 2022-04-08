“Momentous” day for education in south east as way cleared for new Technological University

Wexford TD and Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne has confirmed that the new South East Technological University will be established next month.

An order to dissolve IT Carlow and Waterford IT has been signed, paving the way for the creation of the long-awaited university.

Deputy Browne called it a “momentous day” for education in Wexford and across the south east and said the announcement will see the establishment of a new multi-campus facility.

“The new university will ensure a higher level of educational attainment for people in Wexford and allow local students to stay closer to their communities while attending college.

“The delivery of a TU for the south east is evidence of the Government’s commitment to education. Work is currently progressing to identify campus development needs.

“The National Development Plan commits to a new TU campus in Wexford and I will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for local people who wish to attend further education”, said Deputy Browne.