Missing child (5) sparks panic at popular Wexford beach

Wexford RNLI leapt into action in Curracloe last night (Tuesday) after reports of a missing child sparked a bit of a panic on the beach.

The volunteer lifeboat crew happened to be training in the area when they were approached by a distressed mother who informed them that her five year-old boy had gone missing on the crowded beach.

The alarm was raised just after 8 p.m. and the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was put on notice as members of the Coast Guard, the RNLI, an off-duty surf lifeguard and beach-goers combed the shoreline in search of the little boy.

"His parents were worried sick,” Helm Lorraine Galvin said. “We asked if he was on the beach or in the water and they said it could be either. We immediately went back out and started searching the water. The whole beach helped out and everybody got involved in searching for him. Luckily the description was good. He was wearing an orange shirt, so the whole beach was looking for a child in an orange shirt.”

Thankfully, the little man was found less than 15 minutes later, near the Winning Post shop and arcade at the beach car park, and the search and helicopter were stood down.

"He was fine in the end,” Lorraine said. “His mam had told him to go to the lifeguard hut if he got lost, but it’s just kids being kids. His older brother was a bit upset by the whole ordeal, so we had a little chat with the two of them and tried to make things a little more upbeat.

"Thankfully, it was a happy ending and once again, it was great to have the Coast Guard assets at our disposal. We were only about ten minutes away from a full scale search with the helicopter.”

There was a similar incident at Kilmore Quay at 5 p.m. yesterday when the Irish Coast Guard Kilmore Quay unit were tasked to respond to reports of a missing child. Once again though, the child was located safe and well and the search was stood down.

With a number of incidents taking place in the warm weather, notably two girls being rescued from an inflatable airbed that drifted out to sea in Waterford, Lorraine Galvin of Wexford RNLI has urged people to be conscious of the dangers while out on the water and to call emergency services immediately if in difficulty.

"In particular, we never encourage the use of inflatable lilos in the sea,” she said. “They’re designed for pools, not the sea and can be really dangerous. I remember a few years back we had a woman drifted miles out to sea, the helicopter was deployed and she had to be rushed to hospital.

"Apart from that, we would urge people to always swim parallel to the shore, always tell someone where you are going, swim in pairs if possible, have a point of contact on the beach and for sea swimmers, wear bright coloured hats or a toe float if possible.”