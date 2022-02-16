‘Miracle’ jogger released from hospital after heart attack scare on roadside in New Ross

Knockavilla where the accident occurred near the junction.

The man who suffered a heart attack on the roadside in New Ross earlier this month, has been released from hospital, and is on the road to recovery.

Peter Murphy (37) was released from hospital on Monday.

His fiancée Patrice Cummins said: “Peter is doing really well. He has got a stent on Thursday.”

Peter was jogging outside Kelly’s Garage at Knockavilla on the busy ring road at around 8.30 a.m., when he collapsed.

A shocked female passerby contacted emergency services, who arrived within two minutes.

Four minutes later a second ambulance arrived, and gardaí sealed off the scene as the medics fought to save Mr Murphy’s life.

Ms Cummins said it was a miracle two ambulances were nearby when her husband collapsed.

The Waterford man was rushed to University Hospital Waterford.

She thanked the paramedics and hospital staff who treated Mr Murphy – who she is due to marry in August, so well.

Praising both crews (Padraig Doyle, David Kiely, Alan Kelly and Craig Tobin) for arriving within minutes to the scene, Ms Cummins said her fiancée ended up receiving advanced life support care from four professional paramedics, ultimately saving his life.

"I want to give a huge thanks to the paramedics, ICU, High Dependency, Accident and Emergency, Coronary care, Medical 1, and all the staff collaboration in Cork University Hospital and the medical stent team. Everyone that helped us really looked after us. I couldn’t thank them enough,” Ms Cummins said.