Minister’s letter ‘cold comfort’ to those struggling get insurance for community funded playgrounds

HAVING tirelessly fundraised to install their own playgrounds in their own localities, many community groups across Co Wexford have been left high and dry by a complete inability to obtain public liability insurance. Many groups cannot even get a quote from insurance companies, and for those who can, the cost is well beyond what a community organisation can pay.

The difficulties these groups face in obtaining insurance for community-funded playgrounds was raised some months back at a meeting of Wexford County Council, with several councillors stating that it was a pressing issue and one that needed urgent resolution. It was decided that a letter would be written to Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Sean Fleming expressing their concern and seeking a solution.

When Minister Fleming’s response came, it failed to impress the members. In it, he stated that “the decision to provide any specific form of insurance cover and the price at which it is offered is a commercial matter for insurance companies”.

"Unfortunately, neither I nor the Minister for Finance nor the Central Bank of Ireland have the power to compel insurers to provide particular types of insurance or to provide it at a particular price,” he continued. “Notwithstanding this, the government understands the concerns felt by many citizens regarding the cost and availability of insurance, and sympathises with them.”

He then outlines a government “Action Plan for Insurance Reform” which “sets out 66 actions which aim to improve the cost and availability of insurance, particularly for businesses”.

Effectively, Minister Fleming’s response offered no solution, and little hope for any forthcoming solution, to the plight of community groups desperately trying to insure their playgrounds. It angered Fine Gael councillor Kathleen Codd Nolan.

"He says that the government ‘sympathises’,” she blasted. “That sympathy will be cold comfort to community groups trying to get insurance. He did not really answer our question at all. There are groups out there really struggling with this. This needs action now.”