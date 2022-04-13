Minister pays a flying visit to Carnew

Norma Foley Visit to Colaiste Bhride Students Josh Byrne and Patrick O Hara with CLLR John Mullen and Senator Pat Casey , Minister for education Norma Foley alongside principle Linda Dunne. Standing beside the tractors from the tractor run organised by the students to raise funds for the ISPCC

There was a special guest of honour at Coláiste Bhride in Carnew last week as Minister for Education Norma Foley paid the school a visit. Taking the time to meet with students, teachers and staff, the minister’s visit coincided with the last day of term which ensured that everyone present was in high spirits.

Upon arrival, the teacher turned politician was introduced to school management by Senator Pat Casey. She met with principal Ms Dunne, and her deputies Mr. Finn, Ms Gahan and Mr. Somers, before her interest was piqued by the presence of some agricultural vehicles on display.

As a native of Kerry, the minister has a keen interest in rural matters and she was drawn to the tractors on show, the massive modern Fendt 722 and the vintage Ferguson 20. Sixth Years Patrick O’Hara and Josh Doyle explained that earlier that morning,they had presented a cheque for €1,500 to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC), proceeds from the annual school tractor run which was held in February.

Minister Foley was guided around the school by three Meitheal Leaders – Cian O’Tuama, Caoimhe Murphy and Shona Byrne – and met with the school’s Tesco All Ireland “B” Camogie winners and its Young Social Innovators who explained the finer details of their initiative ‘Be Aware Don’t Compare’.

The Student Council representatives then spoke about their work, including their campaigns on world anti-bullying day and their efforts to promote International Women’s Day at the school.

Minister Foley then moved on to meet Fifth Year student Aidan Bolger and discussed his portrait of David Attenborough entitled ‘We Have Been Warned’. Aisling Kennedy from Transition Year then explained how she made her Junkkouture entry, The Bale Dress, from silage wrap before the school’s finest musicians put on a performance for the visiting minister.

The finest trad music resounded across the court yard as Minister Foley spoke with students and teachers about life at Coláiste Bhride. Minister Foley’s trip to Carnew came to a conclusion as she dropped in on the concert band who were rehearsing for their summer concert evening later this year.

The sound of What a Wonderful World and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious proved a fitting backdrop as Minister Foley thanked the school for its hospitality and bid everyone farewell.