Minister Malcolm Noonan opens wildfowl reserve as Green Party seek to strengthen presence in Wexford

Minister Malcolm Noonan (pictured cutting the ribbon) was in the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve, officially opening the new walkways and other improvements that have been made outside the Visitor Centre.

With as many as 40 per cent of the world’s Greenland white-fronted geese seeking refuge there on annual basis, the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve is already serving a vital purpose in the preservation of endangered species. And while protecting that and other species remains of primary concern, there are concerted efforts to improve the visitor experience for all those who wish to see these birds in their natural habitat.

This had led to newly developed paths being opened at WWR, all with the intention of facilitating families and children and educating them on the importance of biodiversity, climate change and habitat loss.

Malcolm Noonan, TD, is the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, and while officially unveiling the new facilities at the reserve he praised all those involved for their work in maintaining the area.

“I want to pay tribute to the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) team and the landowners, it’s a collaborative partnership with them, a unique partnership unlike anything in the country and something we value very much,” said the Minister. Noting how the reserve is “one of, if not the oldest” in the country, Minister Noonan said as the government sought to restore nature and promote biodiversity it wanted to “ensure this partnership approach is front and centre to what we do. We want to be ready for the changes which will take place but we also want to ensure we’re embedded in communities and that we’re seen as a resource in the community.”

Padraig Comerford is the Divisional Manager of the NPWS and he explained the reasoning behind the new features at the reserve. “It’s geared towards children and families because although the slobs are important for the wildfowl they leave for spring and summer, so we felt it was important from a tourism point of view to give extra amenities for families to come out and enjoy the reserve.”

And these improvements will continue into 2023.

“This is the first phase of a development we hope to continue next year,” continued Mr Comerford. “We’d like to build on it, have more interactive stuff, children’s activities that would teach them about biodiversity, climate change and habitat loss. This is made possible due to capital funding from our own departments, every year we allocate some funding for works on our own sites, we’ve already secured funding for next year and the further works here."

Meanwhile Minister Noonan, who is a member of the Green Party, said he and the rest of the party are hopeful of increasing their presence in Wexford come the next local election. “We’re hopeful we will have candidates (in Wexford) for the local elections in 2024, there’s always been a great Green presence here even if they may not be visible,” he said. “Danny Ford was a great councillor we had here many years ago, and we do hope to make gains again in 2024, we see Wexford as being green by nature as a county and we will be targeting seats in the local elections in 2024.”

Should the Green Party secure a greater presence in the county in the coming years one of the key issues it will have to face is the issue of coastal erosion, particularly in the south of the county. And Minister Noonan said plans were already in place to tackle a problem which has plagued coastal communities in Wexford in recent years.

“A coastal erosion strategy is something government is discussing, we are also working on a land usage strategy,” he said. “There’s something very big coming down the track from the European Commission called the nature restoration law which will provide a unique opportunity to transform how we manage land in Ireland. And it won’t be just in coastal areas, it will include inland and marine areas. If we can find a consistent funding mechanism it will provide an opportunity to restore nature and coastal habitats. Nature has the answer and, as a nation, we need to ramp that activity up.”