Minister James Browne moves to clarify changes to declaration of interests in the wake of Robert Troy controversy

LOOKING on as controversy over the non-declaration of rental properties enveloped his government colleague Robert Troy, Wexford Minister of State James Browne was moved to check back over his own paperwork and declarations.

Given the political storm that the Longford-Westmeath TD had created, Minister Browne sought to ensure that he was bulletproof on the declarations front. However, his search threw up something which needed to be amended.

Minister Browne omitted to include his Enniscorthy constituency office, purchased in 2018, in his returns for 2019. This was despite having declared it in 2018 and subsequently in 2020 and 2021.

"I missed a year,” he said. “I recorded it before and afterwards. This is my own constituency office, it's not a property I’m renting out or anything like that. It was an oversight on my behalf, but I would stress that there was absolutely no benefit to not declaring it and nobody was put out by it. I should have declared it though. It was an oversight and it won’t happen again.

"I had trawled back through all my submissions to make sure everything was perfect and I came across this. I voluntarily moved to have the record amended.”

In relation to his party colleague, Minister Browne repeated Robert Troy’s admission that it had become a “serious distraction for government”, but stopped short of condemnation.

“Robert made the decision to resign after numerous errors on the declaration of property,” he said. “It had become a serious distraction for government and it would’ve dragged on for a number of weeks.

"As an elected representative, you have to have all your paperwork correct. That’s your duty and there’s nobody else to blame for that.”

When resigning his position as Junior Minister, Mr Troy seemed to anger the general public further, by insisting that he is “not a person of privilege" and that “I bought my first house at the age of 20 as I went straight into a job after school.” For a generation of people who feel inhibited from getting a foot on the property ladder, no matter how hard they work, it seemed tone deaf.

"The fact is though, if we want rental property, we need landlords," Minister Browne said. “I think it’s important to note that Robert started out on the property ladder at a very different time. He purchased his first property at 20, which was probably around 2002. A lot of people were buying up property at that time. Young people today would obviously look at it very differently.”