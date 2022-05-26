Minister James Browne addresses UN migration forum in New York

Minister James Browne pictured at the Office of Special Narcotics in New York

MINISTER James Browne attended the first UN International Migration Review Forum in New York City where he said international migration will continue to present challenges and opportunities in the future.

Minister Browne was representing Ireland at the forum which was held at the United Nations Headquarters in NYC.

The forum was convened to progress the implementation of the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which Ireland helped to facilitate in 2018. The event was hosted by the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid.

The initiative is the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, covering all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

It stemmed from a General Assembly (GA) resolution through which member states agreed to review the progress made at local, national, regional and global levels in implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) within the framework of the UN.

In passing the GA resolution the member states also agreed that the International Migration Review Forum will serve as the primary intergovernmental global platform for member states to discuss and share progress on the implementation of all aspects of the Global Compact, including how it relates to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event was comprised of four interactive, multi-stakeholder roundtable sessions, policy dialogue and a plenary session.

Speaking at the event Minister Browne welcomed the opportunity to join with other countries at this first international migration review forum

He said it was about reaffirming nations’ commitment to working together in partnership on migration, which he said, is “one of the most significant global issues we face”.

“Ireland played a key role, with our Jordanian friends, in facilitating the New York Declaration in 2016, that led to the Global Compacts on Migration and on refugees,” said Min Browne at the event in New York.

“Our world is very different now, but the purposes and aims of these agreements are more relevant than ever today,” he added.

Referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine he said it has caused suffering for millions of refugees and internally displaced people.

“Ireland is proud to join others in welcoming and supporting those affected by this,” he said, before describing it as the latest example of a conflict forcing people to flee their homes and countries.

“Last month, we held a successful diaspora summit in Ireland, concluding with the adoption by ministers of the ‘Dublin Declaration’; a future agenda of action for global diaspora engagement,” he said.

“As a country with strong ties to our own diaspora, Ireland is glad to have facilitated this event,” he added.

Minister Browne said that while the document respects states’ sovereign right to determine who enters and stays within their territory it also demonstrated and sets out “a shared commitment to international cooperation on migration”.

Reaffirming Ireland’s commitment to the Global Compact, Minister Browne said international migration will continue to present both challenges and opportunities going forward.

“The Global Compact provides us with a clear framework to improve the governance of migration, to address the challenges associated with today’s migration, and to strengthen the contribution of migrants and migration to sustainable development,” he said, before saying Ireland will continue to support its full implementation.

Minister Browne also told those present at the forum that inward and outward migration has had a profound effect on Ireland and its history.

“We recognise the unique and significant contributions made by those who come to our shores from other nations, including the role that migrants have played in supporting our economic growth through their hard work, skills and talents,” he said.

He said throughout the pandemic migrants worked in key areas of Ireland’s economy, especially in the health service, and delivered essential services to communities all over the country.

“Their work has been vital to the effective management of the public health crisis,” he said. In return, he said Ireland had taken action to provide safety, security and peace of mind to those living in the State by automatically extending immigration permissions on nine separate occasions.

He said such measures ensured that nobody fell outside of those permissions during what he described as “extraordinary times”.

Minister Browne emphasised the swift measures taken to reassure people they could access healthcare and temporary payments regardless of their immigration status.

“This has, I believe, strengthened our vaccine take-up rate which is among the strongest in the world,” he said.

He also focused attention on Ireland recently introducing the scheme for the regularisation of long-term undocumented migrants in the State.

That scheme opened for six months at the end of January and enabled those who have been living in Ireland for a specified number of years to apply to regularise their immigration permission.

Many of those people have been contributing to the economy in Ireland while at the same time being hindered by their undocumented status.

“The scheme has clear benefits for the individuals and their families, and for the State itself,” said Minister Browne.

He said it was designed after listening carefully to the needs of the people affected and allows successful applicants to engage fully in Irish society

Minister Browne said Ireland welcomes the ongoing focus on legal migration at EU level and the continued opportunities to work together to create sustainable regular pathways for migration.

He reiterated the point that international migration will continue to present challenges and opportunities into the future but said Global Compact provides a clear framework to manage all aspects of migration

To complement the main Forum debates and meetings, Ireland hosted a side event on Thursday which focussed on positive engagement with the diasporas during which a Department of Justice official made a presentation on the on the Undocumented Regularisation Scheme which is open to applications until July 31.