Minister Jack Chambers tours Buffers Alley GAA Club on visit to Wexford

Minister for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs Jack Chambers paid a flying visit to Buffers Alley GAA Club recently for a tour of the extensive facilities on offer to both club and community members.

The Minister was greeted by the Club Chairperson, Cate Donohoe who, alongside other club members, spoke with him in the glorious sunshine about ongoing developments at the club. The Minister’s visit to the club has been long-awaited by members, explained Cate.

"When the Sports Capital Grants were announced last February, the Minister visited a number of GAA clubs in Wexford who had received Sports Capital funding but didn't make it to Buffers Alley at that time. When the opportunity arose and he was heading south again, the Buffers Alley visit became a reality.”

Minister Chambers received a tour of the extensive facilities at Buffers Alley GAA Club and expressed his interest in the current amenities which include three playing pitches, a 1.2 km walking track, a clubhouse, an indoor arena and a stand at the main pitch. During his visit, club members and supporters called in and shared afternoon tea on the veranda of the clubhouse. This included some of the Buffers Alley GAA stars of the past, such as the Doran brothers and Mick Butler.

"Tony Doran posed for a photo with Minister Jack Chambers, who knew that he couldn't return to the capital without a photo with the great man who led Buffers Alley and Wexford to such great heights in a career that spanned three decades,” said Cate.

The Sports Capital funding granted to Buffers Alley in recent months will support the development of a gym, which will be available to players, members and the local community.

"Buffers Alley hopes to begin work in the next few months on the upgrade of the old Clubhouse building and is determined to continue to develop facilities which will be of benefit to the whole community in the Monamolin/Kilmuckridge area,” said Cate.

The Minister attended the club on the invitation of Senator Malcolm Byrne and Councillor Pip Breen.

“Buffers’ Alley is a very progressive sports club that has focused on being at the heart of the community and open to everyone. Minister Jack Chambers was impressed by this and by the Club’s development plans. A key element for sports funding is around increasing participation and the club puts this to the fore,” said Senator Byrne following his visit.