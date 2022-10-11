Minister Heather Humphrey's whistle-stop Wexford tour sees her open ‘contemporary, professional’ Clongeen Hall extension

The community of Clongeen came out in big numbers to welcome Minister Heather Humphreys as she officially opened the area’s new hall extension.

The project began in 2018 and driven by the Clongeen Community Development Group – with assistance from Wexford Local Development – works were completed on the main phase of the extension recently, with the asbestos roof the next part requiring funding.

Boosted by LEADER and Wexford County Council funding and Rural Regeneration funding, and aided by a Buy A Brick fundraiser, the hall extension was built by local company Mythen Bros.

Minister Humphreys said: “I know your Community Development Group, under the chairmanship of Michael Murphy, have been extremely active. You’ve been working side-by-side with your local authority and your local representatives here today to secure real and tangible investment for your village.

And I can tell you one thing – you’ve been pretty successful in recent years in securing that investment. In fact, you’ve received approximately €300,000 in my department alone.”

When she arrived shortly before 2 p.m., she spent time chatting with local schoolchildren and their teacher and members of the community outside the hall, before getting a quick tour of the facility.

Since their establishment, the group secured full planning permission for the centre re-development and a seven-year lease from the diocesan service. The group completed the works under their first application with the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, which saw them awarded €100,000 for this initial phase of the centre’s re-development.

In line with their plans the group embarked on several highly successful fundraising initiatives to increase their own resources and aid with cash flow. Despite the restrictions placed on activities due to Covid-19, the group continued with their outdoor bingo.

The community facility provides a modern, comfortable and accessible facility for the community of Clongeen, including large multi-purpose meeting rooms, function hall, fully equipped stage and changing rooms, kitchen, youth hub, and community office.

Works were carried out on developing youth facilities which saw renovations to an existing space to create a dedicated youth facility. This was achieved through the renovation and fit out of an existing room within the centre.

Works were also completed on an entrance and foyer area including demolitions, substructures, internal and external walls, roof works, external and internal finishes, floor and ceiling finishes, drainage and downpipes, electrical works and fittings.

In its applications, the group highlighted the fact that the community of Clongeen is remote and has been hugely lacking in essential services and facilities.

The Clongeen area is rated as ‘marginally below average’ education rates, has a high age dependency and a 44pc lone parent ratio. The small area of Clongeen village is rated as ‘disadvantaged’ and has a population of 1,350.

The group made the case that the old community centre – which dates back to Famine times – had deteriorated over recent years and due to the expansion of the village in the last decade or so – with four new housing estates – needed to be extended and modernised to achieve the need for social inclusion and community integration.

The overall plan has increased the size of the centre by 25pc from 3164 sq. ft. to 3950 sq. ft. resulting in a facility that is bringing all people, of all ages from the community, together to socialise, network and interact. The facility now caters for the needs of the older members of the area, providing daily activities and social events.

Wexford County Council chairperson Cllr George Lawlor welcomed Ms Humphreys to the village, saying Clongeen Community Development Group has created a centre for all people, of all ages within the community. He said there are daily activities and community events in the centre.

Chairperson of Rosslare Municipal District and the local community development committee, Cllr Lisa McDonald praised the tremendous community in Clongeen.

She said being located in a newly created district was challenging but the community group became known to Wexford County Council officials and councillors.

“You, Clongeen, are a sweet spot in the Rosslare district when it comes to looking at best practice, excellent community building and driving forward in the face of adversity.”

Clongeen Community Development Group chairman Michael Murphy thanked Elizabeth Kehoe, P.R.O. and Maurice Mythen, the project manager, joint treasurers, Bernie Whelan and Marie Mythen, secretary Martin Browne, Fred Casey, Larry Whelan, Margaret Stafford and Margaret Colfer. “They all deserve great credit for their tireless commitment to this project.”

He said the building dates back to at least 1846, when it was established as a school by the Education Commission with 78 pupils on the roll. It was a school until 1937,when the staff – whose relatives attended on Thursday, moved to the new school which is now Sinnott’s Day to Day.

“We are delighted to see an ongoing connection, with the presence of the schoolchildren. With the moving of the school, this building began its life as the local hall, where plays were produced, films were shown and dances were held. It was above all a ballroom of romance, where many locals met their future spouses.”

He said the project was funded by the Dept. of Rural and Community Development and Wexford County Council, under the Town and Village Scheme.

Mr Murphy thanked Ger Mackey of Wexford County Council, local councillors and Oireachtas members, who assisted us along the way and Eileen Dake of Wexford Local Development.

He said The Buy A Brick campaign, which is on display in the foyer and yielded in excess of €29,000, was a great success.

“Looking to the future, we have a couple of items on our “To Do” list. The asbestos roof has been beyond our budget this time, at an estimated cost of €80,000. Maybe, down the road, we would hope to secure funding, which means we will have to look for your support once again. The vacant site across the road is ideal for community development and will be a project for the future. We are hopeful that our new hall will be a hub of activity, where people can come to enjoy themselves, in a safe environment, and where all ages and groups, will feel at home and welcome.”

Minister Humphreys stopped at the hall for over a half an hour, during a whistle-stop tour of six venues in the county. She said: “You were successful in securing €200,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme – that’s allowed you to refurbish and extend your community centre. And under Town and Village, you also secured funding for a remote working and study hub, training facility and community café. And I have to say to you, I’m delighted to see this community embrace the concept of remote working. I know too that you received significant support under the LEADER Programme - about €70,000 in fact and that has allowed you to develop your youth facilities and your arts and culture facilities.”

Ms Humphreys paid tribute to TDs James Browne and Paul Kehoe and senator Malcolm Byrne.

“Well done on all the work you have done on developing this community centre – it’s a facility that will serve families and people of all ages for years to come,” she said, officially opening the extension and unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion.

A massive spread was laid on for the 100-plus people in attendance and bouquets of flowers were handed out to the minister and other dignitaries.