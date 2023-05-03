Minister Heather Humphreys to discuss supports for Wexford tornado victims

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD speaking at the launch of the 'Connected Hub Showcase Dasy' held in Creative Spark. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Some of the devastation wrought by the mini tornado at Longraigue, Foulksmills.

A meeting on potential ways to compensate numerous families in south west Wexford whose homes and businesses were damaged in a tornado on November 2 takes place in the Oireachtas on Wednesday.

Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe said Co Wexford’s six Oireachtas members will meet with Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys in another bid to get funding for families – some of whom have lost tens of thousands in the tornado.

The extraordinary weather event saw a tornado hit parts of Clongeen, Foulksmills, Ramsgrange and Ballycullane before dissipating. Sheds, homes and a business were damaged, including a new build house which was near completion.

A meeting held with Minister Simon Coveney in late February, saw Wexford TDs and Senator Malcolm Byrne come away with nothing for impacted residents as they sought a scheme to help compensate the home and business owners who cumulatively lost millions in the tornado.

Deputy Kehoe said he has raised the issue with Ms Humphreys. “We are looking for a way and a means so we can get something for residents. This is very difficult. I am looking forward to this meeting with the Oireachtas members and Senator Malcolm Byrne on Wednesday.”